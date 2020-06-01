The Rhode Island Department of Health announced 67 new cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related fatalities. Today marks the first day of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s Phase 2 plan for reopening the economy.
Hospitalizations have also dropped below 200 for the first time in weeks.
