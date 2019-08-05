PROVIDENC- In accordance with a presidential proclamation, Governor Gina M. Raimondo is directing U.S. and Rhode Island flags at all state agencies and buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in honor of the victims of this weekend's shootings.
"I am heartbroken that 29 more people lost their lives in less than 24 hours across two shootings this weekend," said Governor Gina M. Raimondo. "I'm praying for all those harmed in El Paso and Dayton--the killed and the wounded, their devastated families, and their shellshocked communities. Each attack like this demands that we change our laws to prevent another. It is long past time to take action against gun violence."
Raimondo also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags to half-staff as a mark of respect.
