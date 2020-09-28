RHODE ISLAND – Based on recent indicators and assessments reviewed by the Rhode Island Drought Steering Committee, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced last week that she would be issuing a statewide drought advisory. Due to the advisory, the state is recommending steps for residents to conserve water.
The steering committee, which falls under the scope of the Water Resources Board (WRB), convened meetings in August and September, which were attended by federal, state and local experts. The experts assessed the current drought conditions and the status of the four major drought indicators, which are precipitation, streamflow, groundwater and the Palmer Drought Severity Index, which uses readily available data to estimate relative dryness.
At its meeting on Sept. 10, the steering committee determined that the data supported making an official recommendation to Raimondo to issue a Drought Advisory, the first of four drought levels.
The announcement follows a particularly dry summer, with much less rainfall than usual, the steering committee showed in its September presentation. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, nearly 80 percent of the state is in “extreme drought,” which can result in major crop or pasture losses and widespread shortages, while roughly 20 percent is in a “severe drought.”
According to the WRB, the Drought Steering Committee meets “as needed to assess current conditions and make determinations regarding phases of drought.” Rhode Island also works closely with the National Weather Service and the U.S. Geological Survey to coordinate drought phases and indications with neighboring states.
Raimondo said that the state would be keeping a close eye on the situation in the coming weeks.
“I want to reassure Rhode Islanders that we have systems in place to respond to dry conditions, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation in the days and weeks ahead,” Raimondo said. “We are encouraging residents and businesses to identify their water supplier and watch for any water restrictions in their area. I also want to remind Rhode Islanders to be considerate of their water usage, because we all play a role in our state’s water conservation efforts.”
A drought advisory helps the WRB educate residents about the conditions being observed, while also connecting impacted Rhode Islanders and businesses with resources, according to WRB chairperson Susan Licardi.
“While our state’s water supply system is designed to handle drought conditions, it is important for the public to be aware and take precautionary steps,” Licardi said. “WRB staff and our partners will closely monitor conditions moving forward.”
Due to the advisory, residents and businesses are being encouraged to check in with their local water supplier for any restrictions and take steps to conserve water, including:
- Not watering during the warmest part of the day when most water evaporates (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- Trying not to “overwater” your lawn — the average lawn needs one inch of water per week.
- Sweeping driveways, sidewalks and steps as opposed to spraying them down with a hose.
- Checking load size when you are washing laundry or dishes to ensure you are not using more water than needed.
Rhode Island has had at least six major droughts since 1929, though future long-term droughts in the state will have a greater effect on drinking water supplies as population and land use patterns change, particularly in groundwater dependent areas of the state.
According to the WRB, Rhode Island can “experience extended periods of dry weather, from single season events, like the drought of 1999, to multi-year events such as experienced in the mid 1960s.” However, historically, most droughts in Rhode Island have started with dry winters, rather than a dry summer.
The state guide includes the drought management plan, which was developed to provide the government with a framework for coordinated response in times of drought.
While Raimondo issued the drought advisory for the state, the Towns of Narragansett and South Kingstown will be transitioning from a full ban on outdoor water use to a modified outdoor use. The announcement applied to SUEZ water system customers; Town of South Kingstown, South Shore and Middlebridge water system customers; and to all Narragansett water system customers. The restrictions do not affect Kingston Water District customers.
“Due to a drop in daily water demand as a result of fewer seasonal residents and tourists, SUEZ Water Rhode Island, and the Towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett are transitioning from a full ban on outdoor water use to modified outside use restrictions,” SUEZ Water Rhode Island, a utility company located in South Kingstown, said in an announcement on Monday.
However, there will still be a mandatory ban on all outdoor water use on weekends, from Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at midnight, until further notice. In addition, on weekdays, residents are being asked to only use outdoor water on alternate odd and even days. Customers with an odd number street address may use water on odd number weekdays, while customers with an even number street address can only use it on even number weekdays.
SUEZ also alerted residents to Raimondo’s issuance of the drought advisory.
“Water users need to be mindful that Governor Raimondo has issued a drought advisory and that most of Rhode Island, including South Kingstown is in a severe drought condition,” SUEZ said. “This watering ban is being enacted to ensure sufficient supply to meet customer needs. In addition, water customers are encouraged to use water wisely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.