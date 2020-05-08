Today, the executive order directing everyone in a public place – whether indoors or outdoors – to wear a cloth face covering goes into effect for Rhode Islanders.
According to Gov. Gina Raimondo, the only exceptions are for children younger than two years of age and anyone whose health would be negatively affected by wearing a face covering, and masks are not necessary when going for a walk or bike ride near your home.
Raimondo's advice on Tuesday when announcing the executive order was for Rhode Islanders to always bring a mask when them when leaving the house, even for exercise, in case wearing it becomes necessary.
