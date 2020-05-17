The latest data released today includes 240 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new fatalities. See the above graph for all the data.
featured
Data update: May 17
Gabrielle Falletta
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coventry-based rock band reforms after three decades
- URI student sews and sells masks with proceeds benefiting Children's Miracle Network
- W.W. dance studio owners are missing their partners
- Facebook groups in Coventry, West Warwick created to show high school seniors some love
- Narragansett proposes $62.3 million budget
- Proposed resolution encourages law enforcement to violate executive orders
- Many college students have already left town. How will the 2020 Census be impacted?
- URI to hold virtual commencement later today
- State to distribute PPE, laptops to small businesses
- CTA awards more than $100,000 to graduating seniors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ricentral.com daily headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.