Today, we celebrate Veteran's Day by honoring those who protect our country.
Most Popular
Articles
- Preliminary election results: Narragansett
- Election Results: South Kingstown (Uncertified)
- Preliminary election results: North Kingstown and Exeter
- Preliminary election results for Coventry, West Warwick
- New turnout tracker to provide hourly updates on Election Day
- WWHS students help out at polling places across town on Election Day
- Caldwell holds steady lead over Giarrusso
- Monster waves for weekend surf competiton
- Port of Davisville awarded $11 million grant
- CFD OKs 2 percent tax levy reduction
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ricentral.com daily headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.