The Rhode Island Department of Health announced 121 new COVID-19 cases today, and seven additional fatalities. Hospitalizations have also dropped significantly, with 236 people hospitalized with COVID-19 complications today, compared to 260 yesterday.
The governor will speak on the data and give any additional updates at 1 p.m.
