The number of COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island increased by 311 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,976.
Gov. Gina Raimondo also announced an additional ten people who have succumbed to COVID-19 related health issues–the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state now stands at 73.
According to Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott of the people who died, two were in there 50s, one in their 70s, five were in their 80s and one was in their 90s. Eight of the fatalities were associated with nursing homes.
In addition, 197 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 related complications. Dr, Alexander-Scott compared that number to the 331 total people who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since its first case in RI–meaning roughly 135 people have been hospitalized and successfully discharged.
Raimondo also said during today’s briefing that the increase in numbers is what the state has been expecting.
“Although these numbers are increasing very rapidly, it shouldn’t be alarming,” said Raimondo. “It’s on account of two things–one the fact that we know we have widespread community transfer and two that we’ve really ramped up testing.”
Today Raimondo also focused on testing, explaining that while the state has made significant progress in increasing its testing capacity, the work with testing is not done, saying that testing gives a “more accurate picture” of what’s happening in the state.
“Testing matters so much,” said Raimondo. “Everyone agrees, in order to get people back to work we have to have a robust, statewide, widely available, affordable […] testing system.”
In the last two weeks, the state has increased its testing capacity from administering 500 tests per-day to over 2,000 tests per day–totaling over 20,000 tests in the two-week period.
“We’re among the best in the nation for how many tests we’re able to do in a given day per-capita,” said Raimondo, adding that the state is now working to create a mobile testing system, and looking into putting testing sites into communities where most people are unable to get to testing facilities.
Raimondo also announced that all outdoor testing sites will be closed today due to inclement weather and strong winds.
On the topic of schools and distance learning, Raimondo announced that the Rhode Island Foundation has partnered with RIDE to “close the gap” and has committed $100,000 to provide computers and wifi hotspots to children still in need.
Raimondo added that she will make an announcement regarding the state's plans for the rest of the school year toward the end of the week.
