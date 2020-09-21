RHODE ISLAND – Last week, Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announced that all active voters in the state would be receiving mail ballot applications for the November General Election, giving residents who might be wary about voting in-person an option to cast their ballots from home. The announcement was made in conjunction with Jennie Johnson, a member of the state’s Board of Elections, who also said she supported the decision.
She also said she expected the state to receive a record number of mail ballot applications for the General Election.
Gorbea made the announcement during a press conference last Friday, where she said that all active registered voters would be sent mail ballot applications. She clarified that an “active” status means that a voter is registered and has not had a piece of official election mail returned as undeliverable. It does not reflect the frequency of voting.
“Making it easy for Rhode Islanders to vote safely and securely from home will ensure that voters aren’t forced to choose between their health and their constitutional right to vote,” said Secretary Gorbea.
Mail ballot applications for the General Election already began arriving over the weekend and will continue through next week. Gorbea said that the move was made to “ensure that voters who choose to vote from home have time to return their applications and receive their mail ballots,” especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once mail ballot applications are received, interested voters must fill them out and send them to the Board of Elections by Oct. 13.
Johnson said that the Board of Elections has arranged for secure mail ballot drop boxes to be placed in every community in Rhode Island, going on to remind Rhode Island voters that this year, they have the new option of voting early in-person with an emergency ballot.
She also outlined efforts to sanitize polling places and recruit poll workers for the General Election.
The Executive Director of Common Cause Rhode Island, John Marion, also said he supported the decision, particularly in light of COVID-19.
“Many Rhode Island voters have demonstrated they prefer to vote safely by mail during the current pandemic,” Mario said. “Sending mail ballot applications to eligible voters is a common-sense step that will allow more voters that option for November.”
During the press conference, Gorbea also announced that Gov. Gina Raimondo had authorized the Rhode Island National Guard to assist in processing what is expected to be a record number of mail ballot applications for the General Election. The secretary of state said that the National Guard’s role in this process would be “purely clerical,” and that no members would be handling actual mail ballots, nor will they make any decisions that determine whether a voter receives a mail ballot.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 4, with the deadline to submit a mail ballot application following soon after, on Oct. 13. Early in-person voting period begins on Oct. 14.
Voters are also being encouraged to check and update their registration on vote.ri.gov. And residents can also call 2-1-1 with any election questions.
Following Gorbea’s announcement last Friday, residents in all 50 states received the same national postcard from the United States Postal Service regarding voting by mail. However, every state has different election laws and policies, with the postcard amounting to “misinformation” being disseminated by U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy, according to Gorbea.
“Despite knowing this, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made the unfortunate decision to send a single postcard to all states regarding voting by mail,” Gorbea said. “Thus, the postcard contributes misinformation to the national conversation on this important election.”
She outlined the correct information for voting with a mail ballot:
If you choose to vote from home, you must request a mail ballot at least 21 days before an election, Gorbea said, meaning that Rhode Island voters have until Oct. 13 to request a mail ballot to vote from home.
After that, her office will send all mail ballots with postage paid return envelopes.
“You do not need to find postage stamps to send back your ballot,” she said. “If you chose to use the U.S. Postal Service to return your ballot, put it in the mail by Oct. 27.”
Gorbea reiterated that residents also had the option of using elections-only drop boxes available throughout the state.
“The Rhode Island Board of Elections is in the process of installing secure drop boxes in every community as an option for returning your mail ballot,” she said.
In order for a mail ballot to be counted, it needs to be at the Board of Elections or one of the drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
“This situation gives me the opportunity to remind Rhode Island voters that you should make your election officials your trusted sources of information this year,” she concluded. “Go to vote.ri.gov or call 2-1-1 with any questions about your safe and secure voting options.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.