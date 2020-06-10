PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island schools will reopen for the academic year with in-person attendance starting on Aug. 31, Governor Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday. The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) will work with districts throughout the summer in preparation for the return and a statewide, standardized school calendar has been put forth for all public districts in the state.
“I believe it’s time to get back to school in person,” said Raimondo, who praised the state’s efforts in virtual learning throughout the past three months before making the announcement. “Today, I am setting a goal that we in Rhode Island will return to full, in-person school this fall.”
“There is no substitute for in-person learning,” she added.
While schools will be reopening, the governor said that educational settings will function differently than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Raimondo did not announce any concrete plans, but did say new measures would likely or possibly include more cleaning, desks being placed further apart, staggered start times, less students on busses and mask wearing.
“Certainly for the adults in some way,” said Raimondo of cloth face coverings in schools.
Raimondo also noted that these new policies would require more funding, and assured districts that they would be provided adequate resources to implement the changes.
A part of going back to in-person learning means students who are sick should not go to school, a point Raimondo stressed emphatically in her announcement Wednesday, with the governor stating that the culture that prizes perfect attendance records will have to change.
“No one can go in the school building sick,” she said. “Now, I’m a mother, and I think I can speak for all moms and dads and kids that we’ve all sent our kids to school at a point in time when they had the sniffles. They didn’t have a fever, they didn’t feel great, we thought they were well enough to go to school. We can’t do that anymore.”
As part of the preparation to reopen, districts in the state will have to submit a plan for three different scenarios – every student returning to school in-person, a hybrid of in-person attendance and virtual learning and going back to full virtual learning in the event of the virus’ resurgence. RIDE will be working with districts to develop strategies in consultation with the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH).
“I want to be crystal clear here,” said Raimondo. “We are all going to work our tail off all summer to make sure that when school opens in the fall, it’s safe. It’s safe for teachers, it’s safe for students, it’s safe for social workers and all educators that are in the building and it’s safe for parents.”
Prior to the announcement, Raimondo highlighted the work of teachers, administrators, superintendents, students and parents as the state charted new territory with virtual learning since mid-March. Noting that Rhode Island public schools did not miss a single school day due to the Coronavirus, the governor said the state had embraced distance education at a level unmatched by any other state she was aware of.
“It has, by and large, been successful,” said Raimondo of distance learning and the state’s plan to continue education during the COVID-19 crisis. “I say ‘by and large’ because it has not been perfect. The longer it’s gone, the harder it’s been. It’s been very difficult for students, parents and teachers, and in no way do I want to minimize that. I hear from parents all the time, particularly the parents of younger kids, that they feel that they’re doing a lot more to teach their kids at home.”
“But the truth is, you’ve done it,” she continued. “And you should be very proud of yourselves. Because you’ve made a difference in the lives of our children.”
While Raimondo did not provide specific details around policy, she did announce a new, statewide and standardized school calendar for all districts in Rhode Island that was approved by RIDOH. The calendar, which appeared briefly on the screen during her COVID-19 press briefing, shows a school start date of Aug. 31 and a tentative final day of school or the 180th school day to be June 16, 2021. In addition to the normal school closures for holidays, on Labor Day, Sept. 7, there will be no school, nor the following day, Sept. 8, due to Primary Election Day. There will be no school on Nov. 3 for Election Day. Thanskgiving recess is slated for Nov. 25-27, holiday recess Dec. 24-Jan. 1, winter recess Feb. 15-19 and spring recess April 19-23. A tentative date of June 2 has been scheduled for graduations.
“After a lot of consultation with superintendents and teachers and parent groups, we feel the best move is to have a standardized, statewide calendar,” said Raimondo.
Finally, Raimondo announced 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, bringing the state’s total cases to 15,756. There were also another four deaths in the state due to the Coronavirus. So far, 812 people have died in Rhode Island as a result of COVID-19. 2,539 people were tested in the prior day to achieve the above data.
“The virus has not gone away, it’s still with us,” said Raimondo. “We’ve changed, and therefore, it hasn’t had the devastating effects it was having a couple of months ago. But it still with us and we all have to be careful, cautious and vigilant.”
Raimondo also encouraged anyone working in a close-contact businesses, such as a hair salon, tattoo parlor or childcare center, to receive free testing, as well as anyone who attended protests throughout last week or weekend. Raimondo, who joined protestors demonstrating against police violence and racial inequality outside of the statehouse Friday, was tested negative, along with her husband.
To make an appointment to receive the free test, please go to portal.ri.gov.
