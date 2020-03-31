Gov. Gina Raimondo said Tuesday that she is closing all state parks and beaches to prevent people from crowding them during the coronavirus pandemic.
The closures will become effective this Friday, she said.
Raimondo also announced that 86 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus cases have been identified this week, The total number of cases in the state is now 488, though some of those cases have recovered.
Four Rhode Islanders have died so far from the virus, and 59 are hospitalized as of Tuesday, Raimondo said.
