RHODE ISLAND—Governor Gina Raimondo held her daily press conference on the status of COVID-19 today, speaking to the public through a livestreamed video. In addition to the update on the illness, the governor heaped praise on the widespread protests gripping the country and encouraged Rhode Islanders to participate.
Concerning the state of COVID-19, there were 113 new cases and 16 new deaths in the sate today. 1,336 people were discharged from the hospital, 182 were admitted, 37 were in the ICU and 23 were on a ventilator.
“We are in a very stable place and I feel excellent and confident that we are doing the right thing,” Raimondo said.
Raimondo also extended a number of executive orders to continue the state of emergency through July 5 and the mandate requiring face masks through July 4.
“You can employ common sense with these orders,” Raimondo said. “If you are alone in your office, you don’t need to wear a mask.”
Concerning the ongoing protests that have been happening across the nation and are scheduled throughout the week in Rhode Island, Raimondo praised the message of activists and encouraged Rhode Islanders to participate in protests.
“We want you to protest,” Raimondo said. “This moment calls for peace and activism.”
Raimondo, who held a meeting with Black Lives Matter leadership this morning, also announced that groups would be present at the protests surrounding the state house to distribute face masks and hand sanitizer.
“If you plan to engage in one of these peaceful protests, I think that is your right. At this vital moment in American history your voice must be heard,” Raimondo said. “It is also vital that you are aware you are fighting a deadly virus”
In response to a question about the ongoing presence of the National Guard and surveillance helicopters across the state, Raimondo cautiously addressed the very real threat of race riots and general mayhem brought about by bad actors in the protest movement.
“There are people who came to providence [last weekend] with the expressed goal of setting on fire and destroying small businesses,” Raimondo said. “We also know that when it gets dark, we could be dealing with some serious violence. We need to be ready for that.”
The governor also explained that the state could expect a spike in COVID-19 cases 10 to 14 days following the protests, at which point there will likely be an increase in people seeking treatment for the illness.
When asked how long she would extend her emergency powers, the governor stated that it was impossible to know given the state’s dependence on the National Guard, FEMA and federal funding.
“I don’t know,” Raimondo said. ”Not a minute more than necessary.”
