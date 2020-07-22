RHODE ISLAND—Governor Gina Raimondo announced today that she will order flags to be flown at half mast to commemorate what will likely be 1,000 Rhode Islanders who have lost their lives to COVID-19 by the end of the week. The announcement comes as the United States’ cumulative death toll has risen above 140,000.
“The virus is with us. It’s taking loved ones from us every day.”
Yesterday there were 76 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 997. Five patients were in the ICU, three were on ventilators, 67 were being hospitalized. The total number of positive cases in the state to date was 18,062, meaning that approximately 5.5 percent of all cases of COVID-19 in the state have resulted in death.
Raimondo expressed optimism about Rhode Island’s response to the virus, however, and encourage residents to continue wearing their masks.
“Overall, Rhode Island is doing very well,” Raimondo said. “States who have been a bit slower to mandate mask use are now coming around to mandate mask use.”
While Raimondo had praise for Rhode Islanders’ mask wearing habits, she had a different opinion of residents gathering in groups.
“We’ve been cooped up, we’re sick of living like this,” Raimondo said. “You shouldn’t be out every night with a different group of 25 people.”
“It’s crystal clear from the data, the contact tracing,” Raimondo said. “You have to try harder.”
“Too many young people aren’t following the rules,” Raimondo added while addressing the state’s 12.5 percent unemployment rate. “It’s what you’re doing that’s hurting other people.”
The key point of the day was Raimondo’s announcement that the state would be carrying out a mass inspection of bars and restaurants through the weekend and that, if those establishments did not strictly adhere to the established regulations, she would implement increased shutdowns of those industries.
“We are not seeing what we need to be seeing in terms of compliance with bars,” Raimondo said. “If we don’t see better compliance, I’ll be back next week with more stringent rules and a further shutdown of bars.”
The governor’s next press conference will take place next Wednesday.
