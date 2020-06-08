RHODE ISLAND – The Ocean State will be further expanding it's testing this week, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo, but for asymptomatic individuals.
By testing people without any symptoms from a wide array of close-contact jobs, from child care workers, massage therapists any hairdressers, the governor hopes to "get a feel for the prevalence of the disease in those industries."
The goal is to test 900 asymptomatic individuals per day, Raimondo said on Monday.
So far, Rhode Island has tested more than 15 percent of its population, Raimondo said, which is leaps and bound above the national averaged – which is currently hovering around a 5 percent.
Thanks to drive-thru and walk-up testings sites, assistance from the Rhode Island National Guard and the state's partnership with CVS Pharmacy, the Ocean State has been able to test thousands of people each day.
Testings capabilities have grown immensely since the pandemic began, Raimondo said, and now numbers of those testing positive are continuing to drop. With limited initial testing, the percent of individuals testing positive was well over 20 percent, she said. Now, those testing positive for the virus is below 5 percent – even following Memorial Day weekend celebrations.
On Monday, the governor and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott also announced 51 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total number of cases to 15,642.
Relatively low numbers of new cases were also seen on Saturday and Sunday, according to Alexander-Scott.
Unfortunately, since Friday, there have also been 27 new COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the state-wide fatality count to 799.
There are currently 146 Rhode Islanders being hospitalized. Twenty-eight of them are in intensive care units and 20 are ventilators.
Although testing is most effective when there are symptoms present, the results will still be somewhat accurate, she said, and "some information is better than no information."
"People will continue to get sick, people will continue to go to the hospital, there will continue to be outbreaks," Raimondo said. "But if we do enough testing of people who don;t have symptoms, we can catch it early enough and then try and put a lid on the spread."
"God forbid, if we have to close anything again, we'll close just a town, just a business, just an industry," she said.
By testings asymptomatic individuals, Raimondo hopes it will "give Rhode Islanders confidence that it's safe to go to church, safe to get your hair done, safe to go back to the office."
Close-contact workers, as well as Rhode Islanders who may have attended any protests in the past week, are encouraged to schedule an appointment to get tested by visiting portal.ri.gov or calling (401) 222-8022.
