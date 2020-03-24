Governor Gina Raimondo and director of health Nicole Alexander-Scott continued their daily press releases today in an effort to address the steps being taken to guide the state through the effects of COVID-19. 18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, bringing the total number of infected to 124. Raimondo also announced a partnership to provide childcare information to Rhode Islanders, updates on the unemployment agency and the state’s decision to pursue private debt to help cover costs.
Childcare
Raimondo announced that the state had reached a partnership with care.com, a web service aimed at enabling families to find, manage and pay for care and provide employment opportunities for caregivers. Under the partnership, Rhode Islander workers in essential jobs related to COVID-19 are immediately able to receive a three-month premium membership to the service at no charge by going to care.com/rineed. Raimondo also said that the service was open to Rhode Islanders to advertise their services to raise extra money in times of need.
“A lot of people are still working, those of us who have to,” Raimondo said. “Many of those people are parents”
“I hear you. My husband and I are parents ourselves,” Raimondo added. “If you’re out of work right now, this could be the way to earn a little money.”
The Boys and Girls Club, Children's Friends, Children’s Workshop, Learning Brook and the Greater Providence YMCA, are also set to begin offering special child care for children of essential workers including hospital staff, first responders and grocery workers.
Thankfully, Rhode Island child care centers have stepped in to volunteer to help the Rhode Islanders left unaided by the governor, and the outpouring of desire to do good led Raimondo to announce that childcare workers could work if they so decided, with additional health requirements in place.
“We are hearing from some childcare centers that they would like to remain open,” Raimondo said. “Childcare centers can choose to continue to operate, but only under new emergency regulations, currently being promulgated.”
Presidential Primaries
Raimondo also announced that she signed an executive order to postpone the Rhode Island presidential primaries, which will now take place on June 2. The state is also encouraging resident to participate by mail-in ballot to avoid crowds.
“It’s an opportunity for us to be innovative and try a mail ballot,” Raimondo said of the situation.
Numerous other states such as Oregon already vote by mail, and the practice has been highlighted by the National Conference of State Legislators as a way to increase voter turnout.
Unemployment
Importantly, Raimondo announced that state unemployment offices would be fulfilling all valid requests and will immediately begin waiving the usual mandatory waiting period of seven business days. Raimondo encouraged those who have been laid off to apply for state assistance, but implored the public not to call into the unemployment office unless absolutely necessary.
“Unemployment applications are shooting through the roof,” Raimondo said. “It is surpassing anything we have ever seen before. Greater than the great recession.”
“We are truly overrun by thousands and thousands of applications everyday,” Raimondo continued. “Please don’t call us to check in on your application.”
Rhode Islanders can apply for unemployment by phone or online, but are encouraged to apply online to limit the strain on government workers.
There was no comment made as to the 10 percent of the workforce composed by contract workers, who are ineligible for unemployment.
Debts
Raimondo further announced that the state would be entering the private market to search for loans to help pay for the costs associated with a tanking local economy. It was unclear whether the general assembly had already approved Raimondo’s decision to secure credit privately, as well as what oversight would exist to ensure no corruption existed in the process. Raimondo attempted to mitigate alarm over the move.
“This is exactly what we should be doing,” Raimondo said. “This should not alarm anyone. This is actually good news.”
“Rhode islanders are safe and secure and we continue to run the government,” Raimondo added.
