RHODE ISLAND – For those who plan to protest and exercise their civil liberties this Friday, Gov. Gina Raimondo and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott strongly encourage the community to take precautions and help prevent another outbreak.
“The virus is ever present,” Raimondo said. “It doesn’t sleep, it’s not going away, so we have to be ever vigilant.”
Members of the department of health will be present at protests to provide information about the virus, distributing masks and reminding everyone to keep their distance from others.
“Do your best to make your voices heard, which is vital, but keep a distance from those around you and don’t show up, please, in a big crowd,” she said. “The department of health will be gently encouraging you and nudging you to keep your distance.”
Department of health staff will also be providing information about symptoms and testing sites, and encouraging protesters to download the CRUSH COVID-19 app, which Raimondo stressed does not have any access to your personal contacts, personal data or information. Use of the app is entirely optional, she said, but will be vital in contact tracing and saving lives in the coming months as the economy begins to slowly reopen.
Protesters will also be encouraged to write down the names of friends and family members they surround themselves with, “so if two or three weeks from now we have a problem, we’re going to call you, ask you where you were and who was in your circle.”
“After living with this deadly virus for three months, we’ve learned a lot about it,” Raimondo said. “We know that the virus is very dangerous for people who have an underlying health condition, and who are older and who are frail.”
“Although I will never tell you to not protest and not exercise your right, and not properly advocate for change, I am going to tell you this,” she continued. “If you live with someone who is older, who has an underlying health condition, who is sick, who has a chronic health condition, and if you go to one of these protests and are going to be around a lot of people, I am begging you to exercise extreme caution.”
Raimondo also took a moment during her Wednesday press conference to thank members of the Rhode Island State Police, Rhode Island National Guard, local mayors and local police forces across the state for keeping community members safe and protecting critical infrastructure.
“They are keeping We the People of Rhode Island safe during an enormously challenging time,” she said, referencing the riots that took place in downtown Providence on Monday night. “Look around what’s happening in this country right now. Hundreds of cities, dozens of states, including ours - have been victims of violent, coordinated nighttime attacks.”
Thankfully, Tuesday night was overwhelmingly peaceful because state and local police were prepared and vigilant, she said. She reassured Rhode Islanders that they are safe.
Yesterday, Raimondo went around Providence and visited small businesses that were vandalized on Monday night – some of whom had reopened their doors for the first time in months.
The governor vowed support to help these businesses get back on their feet, but made it abundantly clear to everyone that “the peaceful protesters have nothing to do with, and are totally unrelated to these attacks.”
Raimondo and Alexander-Scott had been asked on Tuesday if they were concerned about protests potentially leading to a spike in new COVID-19 cases.
Raimondo shared that she was concerned on Wednesday, but expressed that protesting is a fundamental, democratic right in our society– “particularly when we see things that are unjust, wrong, unconstitutional, and we have need – arguably an obligation – to speak out against that injustice.”
“That’s why I feel that these protests should be allowed to occur,” she said. “Having said that, it doesn’t mean that we can forget the virus is still with us, and that we still have to do everything that we can do in order to keep ourselves safe, our families safe and prevent a future outbreak.”
Alexander-Scott echoed the governors comments about the importance of people having their voice heard in a democracy.
“It’s also fundamental to public health,” she said. “So much of what we do at the Rhode Island Department of Health is about partnering with communities so that they have a seat that the table and their voices can be elevated.”
“That’s true when it comes to racial justice and addressing racial inequities,” she said. “And it’s true when it comes to policies on housing, transportation, education, employment and all the underlying impacts that significantly impact community health and wellbeing.”
The difference between healthcare and public health, she said, is that “public health’s broader scope is about addressing all those factors in our communities that either promote health, or create barriers to healthy living for certain people.”
“In the context of public pandemic, we want to do whatever we can to allow people to participate safely and make their voices heard at peaceful events,” she added.
The governor also announced 107 new positive cases of COVID-19 onWednesday, bringing the statewide number of cases to 15,219. The previous day, 2,824 Rhode Islanders were tested.
In addition to the new positive cases, Raimondo also sadly reported 10 new COVID-19-related fatalities. As of date, 742 Rhode Islanders have lost their lives to the virus.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, 189 individuals are currently being hospitalized. Forty-four of these individuals are in intensive care units, and 30 other individuals are on ventilators.
