RHODE ISLAND—Governor Gina Raimondo held her daily press conference today regarding the state of COVID-19 in Rhode Island and the state government’s plan for reopening businesses and parks. Raimondo outlined the most recent numbers of cases in the state and provided information concerning how the state will determine when to advance from one phase of reopening to the next.
As of noon today, 272 people in Rhode Island were being hospitalized for COVID-19, 63 were in critical condition, and 41 were on a ventilator. 919 patients were discharged from hospitals.
There were 11 new deaths due to COVID-19. All but two of the new deaths were persons aged 70 or older.
“I do have a great deal of confidence,” Raimondo said of the state’s fight with COVID-19. “It’s going well. It’s going well because people are following the rules.”
Raimondo also clarified that the state’s phased reopening of parks, beaches, restaurants and retail shops, will advance from phase to phase at approximately one-month intervals, allowing the state government to allow phases to naturally unfold for two weeks at a time before measuring the effects of said reopening for another two weeks. A summary of the phases may be found at repoeningri.com.
Rhode Island entered Phase One of the process, characterized by limited retail openings and continued limitations on congregations, on May 8, and will likely move to Phase Two around the beginning of June, provided everything goes well.
“We have to take it slowly,” Raimondo said. “Some people are frustrated it’s too slow. I get that.”
The phased reopening process will be dictated by four factors: Capacity, new hospitalizations, rate of speed and doubling rate. These four indicators, and their associated failures or successes, will determine when the state government chooses to advance the reopening a phase or, move back a phase.
For example, the state will consider moving forward to the next phase is the total hospital bed capacity is under 70 percent, but will consider moving back a phase should hospital bed capacity reach more than 85 percent capacity. In all, the four indicators are largely designed to ensure the state’s ability to deal with emergent surges in cases of COVID-19.
“I fully expect hospitalizations to go up,” Raimondo said. “We cannot allow ourselves to get into a place where our hospitals are overwhelmed.”
When asked to clarify the government’s plans for school activities and the enforcement of any new dictates concerning the pandemic, Raimondo was on less sure footing.
“We don’t know,” Raimondo said of whether or not schools would open in the fall. “I don’t set the goalpost. The virus sets the goalpost.”
Raimondo also continued her spat with the many police departments across the state that have decided not to enforce her executive orders regarding the wearing of masks, arguing that aggressively fining people who are likely already suffering joblessness goes against their mission to protect and serve their communities.
“That’s a huge mistake,” Raimondo said. “That is not based in fact or science or good analysis. That is so selfish.”
Questions or concerns for the governor should be sent to communications@governor.ri.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.