RHODE ISLAND—Governor Gina Raimondo held a press conference to day to address the state of COVID-19 across Rhode Island. Raimondo also announced that from now on her COVID-19 press conferences will only be held once per week, Wednesdays at 1:00 PM.
There were 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and two more deaths. 4 people were in the ICU, 5 were on a ventilator, and 61 were hospitalized. The state’s total number of positive cases was 17,312, with 976 total deaths, meaning that a little over 5.6 percent of all positive cases in the state resulted in death.
“People are dying every single day,” Raimondo said. “We’re up to almost a thousand lost lives in the state of Rhode Island.”
“The toll that this virus has taken is devastating,” Raimondo added.
Despite the high rate of death, Rhode Island is one of the few states that is experiencing an overall decline in new cases and hospitalizations, which Raimondo cited as her reason for allowing schools to open to in-person teaching in the Fall.
Raimondo also presented a graph to highlight the possibility that a resurgence of COVID-19 would likely occur if residents did not adhere to guidance on mask-wearing and self-quarantining while sick.
“These are simple, simple steps,” Raimondo said. “Stay out of big groups, stay home if you are sick, keep your social distance, and wear your mask.”
Raimondo downplayed the number of evictions being allowed in the state and said that there had not been a major spike. To that end, she did announce a new state initiative in partnership with The United Way to help Rhode Islanders avoid eviction.
The program, called the Safe Harbor Housing Program, will allow low-income workers who are behind on rent and out of work because of COVID-19 to apply for funding to help with their rent. Residents can call 211 for more information.
It is unclear how many Rhode Islanders are about to be evicted and why the state is not pursuing a more widespread rent protection or freeze program. There was no information as to what renters who did not meet all of the qualifications but are nevertheless at risk of eviction were supposed to do.
