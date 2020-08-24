RHODE ISLAND – Gov. Gina Raimondo has launched a new, multi-agency education operations center to help student get back to the classroom.
This collaborative approach, which was announced on Monday at the governor's weekly press briefing, means local education facilities won't be facing school re-openings alone.
The Rhode Island Departments of Health will be handling testing, contact tracing, and case investigations for all the school districts, and the Rhode Island Department of Education will operational support. Assisting teams will also be working to provide a smooth transition, contingency supplies and logistical planning to the districts.
The Rhode Island National Guard has also been called up to help students get back to school, and will be assessing facility readiness to ensuring transportation guidance.
"We're ready," Raimondo said. "There's going to be bumps in the road, kids are going to get sick, there are going to be outbreaks. The first month of school, everyone's going to have to be patient and innovative and thoughtful, but as I've surveyed what other cities and states are doing, I believe this to be among the most comprehensive plans."
"It's all designed to do right by our teachers, and do right by our students," she added.
While many parents are still questioning the safety of sending students back into classrooms, Raimondo raised concerns over the emotional, intellectual and mental safety of Rhode Island's youngest learners.
The governor stressed that the desire to send students back into the classroom isn't a criticism of the work that teachers and administrators did last year with distance learning.
"They tried hard," Raimondo said. "It was a Herculean effort to turn on a dime and deliver distance learning. But the truth of it is, it is absolutely not a substitute for in-person learning."
"So I ask you, is it safe to leave a kid at home knowing depression, anxiety, isolation and suicidal thoughts are on the rise?" she continued. "Knowing that 911 calls for domestic violence are through the roof? Knowing that kids will be left home, alone, trying to teach themselves on a computer?"
Knowing this, the governor said the state needs to do everything in its power to get students back into the classroom.
Rhode Island was a national leader when it came to getting distance learning up and running, according to Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, but "that doesn't mean it worked for everyone."
Although the state worked diligently to bridge the digital decide and provide students with the necessary tools and resources, like computers and internet access, there's still an existing gap, according to Infante-Green. Distance learning also isn't a workable option for families that can't work from home, multilingual learners who struggled with new, online platforms, and differently abled students who need more hands-on instruction.
Although the Ocean State's numbers remain low, Raimondo announced that starting next week, she'll be holding press briefings every week. Each Monday will be a longer, more in-depth briefing, and Tuesday through Friday announcements will be roughly 15 minutes in length to go over school reopening plans.
On Monday, Aug. 31, Rainmodo and RIDE will be announcing what the school year will look like for public school students.
This Monday, the governor announced 39 positive cases of COVID-19. More than 3,500 Rhode Islanders were tested the day before, meaning only 1.1 percent are testing positive.
"That should make you confident that we're doing things well here in Rhode Island," Raimondo said. "Thirty-nine cases is a low number, but even more importantly, however, we're testing more and more people."
As schools prepare to re-open, testing will only continue to ramp up, according to Raimondo.
There were also no new deaths to report on Monday, however, five Rhode Islander passed away this weekend due to the virus.
