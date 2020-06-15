RHODE ISLAND—Governor Gina Raimondo delivered her thrice-weekly press conference on the state of COVID-19 in Rhode Island today. The governor underscored the fact that, while COVID numbers were dwindling in the state, there would be a spike of unknown proportions due to mass protests and the state’s reopening.
“Here’s the deal, the virus is alive and well,” Raimondo said. “The virus hasn’t gone anywhere.”
Today there were six deaths due to COVID-19 and 32 new cases. 1,474 people were discharged from the hospital. There are 21 people in ICU and 14 on ventilators currently. In all, the state has seen 16,093 cases of the illness and 851 deaths.
“We don’t want to be like one of these states that sees a spike,” Raimondo said, and urged those people who attended the protests over the last two weeks to voluntarily get tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.
“If you were there, please go get tested,” Raimondo said. “We want everyone who goes to a protest to go get tested.”
“They’re not going to ask you about your immigration status,” Raimondo added.
Earlier this month, the governor encouraged Rhode Islanders to attend protests at the capital building against racism and police brutality. Some 10,000 people attended and there were numerous incidents of theft, burglary, and arson in the night, including an attack on a police vehicle. Workers from the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) were paid to attend the protests to hand out masks and hand sanitizer to protestors during the day.
Since the violence, innumerable businesses have boarded up their windows and doors throughout Providence. When asked whether Providence was actually open for business and tourism, Raimondo answer in the affirmative.
“I can’t tell businesspeople what to do. They put those boards up because they were afraid. But [Providence] is safe and it is open for business,” Raimondo said. “We had a scary week and I’m not going to discount that, but we handled it. We kept a lid on the violence. We had no major injuries. I’m not minimizing that.”
The governor also announced that 150 state inspectors had visited businesses across the state last week to verify compliance with COVID-19 regulations for reopening and noted that most all businesses were adhering to restrictions on capacity, albeit 20 percent of those visited did not have a COVID-19 response plan readily available.
“We expect you to have [the response plan],” Raimondo said. “If you don’t have it right now, consider this a friendly warning.”
Raimondo also affirmed that school would begin, in-person, on August 31, and that summer camp programs will begin on June 29. Due to COVID-19, Raimondo noted, summer camps will be more expensive this year. Some $7.5 million in CARES Act funding has been made available to assist families, however, and can be requested via application at https://www.reopeningri.com. Public schools students will also have access to additional virtual learning materials throughout the summer online.
Ultimately, Raimondo stressed that, though things appear to be looking up for now, the state will require much more in federal aid monies if it is to prevent the current recession from affecting the state for years to come, and that the continued wellbeing of state programs will be dependent on government handouts.
“The impact to Rhode Island will be utterly devastating if we don’t get another round of stimulus funding,” Raimondo said.
Congress is expected to vote on additional stimulus funds for the states in the next four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.