RHODE ISLAND – Gov. Gina Raimondo announced 49 new positive cases of COVID-19, brining the statewide total number of cases to 16,213.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, 2,852 individuals were tested the prior day. At the moment, less than 2 percent of individuals are testing positive, according to Raimondo, despite the fact that there's more testing now than before.
Raimondo expects that by the end of the week, Rhode Island will be the only state to have reached the bench mark of testing 20 percent of its population.
"It's another good picture," she said, pointing to Wednesday's data. "Another steady day."
Despite the small climb in new cases, however, the governor unfortunately reported 11 new fatalities. In Rhode Island, as of date, there have now been 876 COVID-19-related fatalities.
Currently, there are 126 Ocean State residents being hospitalized. Seventeen of these individuals are in intensive care units, and 13 are on ventilators.
On Friday, Raimondo announced that she'll be sharing details of what phase three of reopening the state will look like.
