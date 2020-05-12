RHODE ISLAND – Gov. Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health announced 164 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total of positive COVID-19 cases to 11,614.
These new case numbers continue to remain level, despite the governor allowing some restrictions to be rolled back this weekend.
Since the stay-at-home order expired last Friday, some state parks have been reopened with limited parking and reduced capacity, as well as some retailers. Beginning next week, some restaurants will be allowed to make used of outdoor dining, provided they follow all necessary guidelines.
According to Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, 1,907 individuals were tested the previous day.
Sadly, the governor also announced 14 new COVID-19-related death. These Rhode Islanders ranged in age from their 60s and into their 100s, according to Alexander-Scott. These latest fatalities bring the statewide, COVID-19-associated death toll to 444 individuals.
Of those who’ve tested positive, 277 are currently in the hospital. Seventy-two of these individuals are being treated in intensive care units and 53 are on ventilators.
As the state slowly beings to reopen its economy, Raimondo stressed that Rhode Islanders continue to follow public health guidelines. Gathering in large groups and not wearing facemarks could mean a resurgence in the number of new cases, and even deaths.
"The reality is that there's no hiding from this," she said. "We can not outrun the virus, and we can't hide from it. Try your best to live within the new rules, to stick with us over the next few weeks as we reopen in a slow and steady pattern."
Rhode Islanders need to "accept that this is a new way of living" and "not try to fight against the new regulations." Jumping back into the way things were, she said, will only cause trouble. She hopes reopening slowly now will mean not having to pull back later.
The governor also stressed that everyone continue to keep contact tracing notebooks, detailing where they've been and who they're coming into contact with each day. If you haven't started yet, Raimondo said it's not too late. The information will be incredibly valuable to the Department of Health if you do become sick, she said.
