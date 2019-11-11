NORTH KINGSTOWN – For the eleventh time in 12 years, the Port of Davisville in Quonset has broken its annual automobile import record, needing only until mid-October to advance past its previous record. As of Oct. 18, the port has processed 242,568 vehicles, up more than 700 that were imported in all of 2018.
The Port of Davisville, located at Quonset Business Park, is the only public port in Rhode Island. As a top ten auto importer in all of North America, the port has four berths for ships and more than 60 acres of terminal storage, handling a volume of auto imports nearly seven times greater than what was processed in 1996. Davisville has also seen growth of nearly 900 percent in the last 20 years.
The Quonset Development Corporation (QDC), a quasi-state agency, is responsible for the development and management of the Quonset Business Park, overseeing more than 200 companies, nearly 12,000 full and part-time jobs, and, of course, the Port of Davisville.
Renovations are also currently underway at the Port of Davisville, with work being done on what QDC considers the “workhorse” of the port, Pier 2.
Pier 2, which was built in 1956, handles all of the incoming heavy cargo imports, such as automobiles, wind turbine components, electric transformers and all sea shipments. The pier was designed to last 50 years.
However, three years ago, Rhode Island voters approved a $50 million bond measure for the rehabilitation of Pier 2. Construction began on the expansion of Pier 2 in 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2020.
The rehabilitation of Pier 2 includes installation of a new steel bulkhead along the outside of the Pier, dredging the Narragansett Bay to accommodate large ships and extending the pier by more than 230 feet, which will create yet another berth for unloading cars and other cargo.
QDC managing director Steven King said the rehabilitation was representative of further progress for the Port of Davisville, which has already seen continual growth in the past two decades.
“Quonset Development Corporation (QDC) is excited about the continued growth at the Port of Davisville even with the ongoing construction happening at Pier 2,” King said. “We look forward to seeing continued growth at the Port once construction has been completed.”
And Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, who also serves as chair of QDC’s board of directors, called the ever-growing Port of Davisville a “great economic asset” for the state.
“The Port of Davisville has seen remarkable growth in recent years. It is a great economic asset for the state of Rhode Island,” Pryor said.
“We are excited to see it utilized in the development of the offshore wind industry and manufacturing purposes, all while continuing to break auto import records,” he added, going on to thank supporters of QDC, such as Governor Gina Raimondo, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, the General Assembly and Rhode Island residents.
In September, QDC also unveiled a new economic impact study by Bryant University, showing that the business park supported more than $4 billion in economic output in the state of Rhode Island. The report was presented at the Port of Davisville, and also showed that the business park created $1.3 billion in annual household income, bringing in nearly $130 million in annual tax revenues in Rhode Island.
