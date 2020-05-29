RHODE ISLAND—Governor Gina Raimondo announced today that the state would be entering Phase Two of the reopening process on Monday. The phase will be marked by increases to social gathering numbers from 5 to 15 and the limited reopening of houses of worship, restaurants and close-contact businesses such as hair salons and tattoo parlors. The announcement was accompanied by an update on the latest state of COVID-19 in the state.
“I am going to sign an executive order that allows us to officially begin phase two on Monday,” Raimondo said. “Exactly three weeks ago I lifted the stay-at-home order. We’ve had some time to observe the effects of those changes and, fortunately, we’re seeing good news.”
There were 122 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state today and 16 new deaths. There have been 693 COVID-19 deaths in toto in Rhode Island.
“We’re at nearly 700 [deaths] now,” Raimondo said. “They’re concentrated in nursing homes, and every one of those is a loved one.”
Raimondo’s decision to move to Phase Two of the reopening was brought about by the continued decrease in hospitalizations and spread rate of the illness, as well as the availability of hospital beds. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have steadily declined for nearly a month and currently only 30 percent of hospital beds in the state are in use.
Despite the push to reopen, those with loved ones in nursing homes will still not be allowed visitation for the foreseeable future. Raimondo refused to speculate when people would be allowed to see their elderly family members again, saying that older populations needed additional protections.
Raimondo also struck a strident tone with local businesses, warning business owners that, in order to reopen on Monday, they must ensure they have completed a COVID-19 control plan or face consequences.
“Do not open Monday if you have not completed your COVID-19 control plan,” Raimondo said. “There will be increased inspections.”
Raimondo further warned Rhode islanders not to congregate for extended periods or with larger crowds such as at concerts, parties, grocery stores, restaurants and on elevators.
“Larger crowds are terrible,” Raimondo said. “We need to know that [the reopening] is going to be different. Take the weekend to internalize that.”
In all, Raimondo expressed hope that Rhode Islanders would be able to slowly regain their freedoms through rigorous obedience to issued guidelines concerning COVID-19.
“Information really is power as we go through this,” Raimondo said. “We are where we are because Rhode Islanders have stepped up and done the right thing.
When asked if there would be a Phase Four to fully reopen the state before a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed, Raimondo was hesitant to commit one way or another.
"I don't know," Raimondo said. "We'll figure it out when we get there."
Details about the phases of the reopening plan can be found at https://www.reopeningri.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.