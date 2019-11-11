Program outlines over $70 million worth of projects over five years
NORTH KINGSTOWN – As part of its annual budget process, the North Kingstown School Committee approved the school department’s capital improvement program for fiscal year 2021, outlining a total of more than $70 million worth of projects that will take place over the course of five years. The vast majority of projects detailed in the program do not yet have a known or guaranteed funding source.
With the school committee’s approval, the improvement program will now have to be reviewed by the asset management commission, who will then send its recommendations to the town council for consideration next year.
The capital improvement program focuses on four categories of funding sources: a recent $13.5 million bond referendum, which voters approved last year; the school district’s capital reserve; the town council’s capital funding; and a to-be-determined funding source for other future capital projects.
As of now, the only guaranteed source of funding in the improvement program stems from the bond.
The already secured $13.5 million bond referendum covered past and future projects such as new windows and doors at Davisville Middle School ($2.6 million); floor coverings in several elementary schools ($2.4 million); infrastructure, health and safety equipment ($2.5 million); a renovation of the high school athletic complex ($3 million) and air conditioning on the second and third floors of the high school ($2.8 million); and more.
However, the school department’s chief operating officer Mary King said that those projects were only the “tip of the iceberg,” leaving the district with more than $58 million worth of projects over the next five years, without a known source of funding.
King explained that the school district is funded through the general operating budget and the capital request budget. While the general fund budget–which covers areas like salaries, benefits and supplies–can only be raised 4 percent on a year-to-year basis, the capital request budget has no limit and goes toward future capital projects like replacing roofs, floors and cooling systems.
“The school department has a general operating budget and we have a capital request budget,” King said. “They’re both separate for the school department because we are maxed out of our ask for the general operating budget. We’re only allowed to ask for 4 percent over the prior year. That is only general operating, it’s not any capital items. It’s not replacing boilers, it’s not replacing roofs. It’s more of your maintenance on those kinds of things.”
In the improvement program, the school committee laid out the school department’s projects that could potentially be funded through its capital reserve, which is contingent upon the department’s estimated reserve fund and cannot be guaranteed.
If the district has enough of a surplus over the next five years, the school department’s capital reserve would go toward projects like rooftop replacements at Quidnessett ($555,000), stadium bathroom and pressbox upgrades at high school ($133,826), auditorium seating reupholster ($205,000) and a new generator ($108,000), among several others, totaling roughly $2.1 million.
The improvement program also details projects that would be funded through the town council’s capital funding, another source that cannot be guaranteed. Every year, the school committee makes a request to the council for a certain amount in capital funding from the town, and in the improvement program, the committee initially proposed a request of $650,000 every year for the next five years.
Projects supported through the town council’s capital funding, if approved on a year-to-year basis, would include athletic capital reserve ($750,000), bus fleet upgrades ($375,000), security upgrades ($750,000), playground upgrades ($250,000) and technology upgrades ($1.1 million), totaling $3.2 million over five years.
Other future projects without a known funding source include new roofs at several other schools, windows at Wickford Middle and other schools, acoustic ceiling tiles, LED lighting, building ventilation, lockers in corridors, sound attenuation, fire alarm systems, plumbing fixtures, classroom unit ventilators, and many, many more.
The future projects without a known or guaranteed source of funding are estimated to cost more than $58 million altogether.
King said that, together with the town council and other groups, a greater effort had to be made to secure the funds for much-needed capital projects.
“It’s important that we understand that the capital needs in the district are big. I believe that capital needs in the town are big, too,” she said. “I do not at all think the town doesn’t have capital needs, I do. But what I do know is there isn’t anyone working on trying to have a long term plan for this.”
She also said that, while the school department was “very grateful” for the $13.5 million bond that was approved last year, it was the “tip of the iceberg” in terms of necessary funding, adding that the town would most likely have to seek the funds in the form of another bond down the road.
“We are very, very grateful for the $13.5 million we’ve received, but it’s the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “I really wish there were a group out there trying to figure out how we can do this together, so we can start saving for the future while trying to reduce the backlog.”
Furthermore, King and school committee chair Gregory Blasbalg expressed some frustration with the inconsistent capital reserve funding the district received from the town, noting that, in fiscal year 2020, the district didn’t receive any capital reserve funding at all.
“What the school department needs is a consistent funding source for capital projects,” Blasbalg said. “Things need to be fixed. What happens when you do not budget and fund capital projects that you know you’re going to need is, you’re simply kicking the can down the road. The only way to do it then is to do a bond, and a bond has costs and interests and it is not the right way to do it. You know you’re going to need it, you have to set the money aside.”
King went on to say that, without regular funding for buildings and capital items, they would fall into disrepair and become more expensive over time.
Before voting on the capital improvement program, school committee member Robert Jones suggested that the capital funding request made to the town should be $700,000 a year, opposed to $650,000.
Jones said that the additional $50,000 request would be for upgrades to the auditorium, library and media center.
The committee unanimously approved the amended capital improvement program, which will be sent to the asset management commission before being considered by the town council next year.
