Less than 100 new cases on Monday, Tuesday
RHODE ISLAND – Gov. Gina Raimondo was encouraged on Tuesday to report that new coronavirus case numbers continue to remain level, despite lifting the stay-at-home order two weeks ago.
"Everyone should be starting to feeling a little more confident that we're learning to live with the virus," she said. "It hasn't gone away, it's still here, but we're learning to live with it."
On Tuesday, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported 73 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 13 COVID-19-related fatalities.
Similar numbers were reported on Memorial Day, according to Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott. There were 79 new cases on Monday, as well as 13 new fatalities.
"These numbers are on the lower side because of the holiday," Alexander-Scott said. "With the Twin River site being closed and other sites being slower, we expected a drop in these numbers."
Only 1,287 people were tested on Memorial Day – roughly less than half the number of people tested on a normal weekday, according to Raimondo.
In Rhode Island, there are now 14,210 positive cases of COVID-19, as well as 634 COVID-19-related fatalities.
Hospitalization numbers continue to remain steady, according to Alexander-Scott. Fifty Rhode Islanders are currently in intensive care units and 36 are on ventilators. There are 226 individuals being hospitalized at this time.
As plans to enter phase two of reopening the economy come together, Raimondo stressed the importance of wearing masks and keeping our distance from one another.
"It's going to be even more important to follow the rules," she said. "I need you to follow the rules even more."
To avoid another spike and the potential need to shut down the economy again, she stressed that people need to avoid large crowds and being close to others for a long period of time. Alexander-Scott emphasized the importance of not going out if you're sick, continuing to wash your hands frequently, and wearing masks.
This weekend, people were largely compliant with guidelines, according to Raimondo. There was no crowding in the parks, customers wore masks while shopping and beach attendance was also dampened by the weather.
"We were prepared for thousands of people to show up at the beaches, but instead hundreds of people showed up," she said.
