EAST GREENWICH–On Sunday evening, multiple police departments were dispatched to McDonald’s on New London Turnpike after 911 calls reported a fight involving an axe and a baseball bat.
Two men, Cody S. Toneatti, 29, and Matthew J. Toneatti, 31, both of Carolina Nooseneck Rd., Wyoming, were arrested on charges stemming from the incident. According to East Greenwich police reports, the men were arrested after one of them allegedly broke the back window of an SUV which was carrying two children and two adults.
When police arrived to what the report says was a chaotic scene, two vehicles were observed–a blue Toyota Carolla sedan belonging to Cody and Matthew Toneatti, and a grey Chevy Equinox SUV which officers described as having a broken rear window. According to the report, there were four adults arguing and two children crying and visibly shaken by the incident upon arrival. The driver of the SUV was in the car with her three sons.
The road rage incident allegedly began with a minor motor vehicle accident between the two cars, and escalated when the vehicles exited the highway, and hit a red light. At that time, according to the report, Cody Toneatti exited his vehicle and struck the rear windshield of the SUV with an axe, after which the man in the SUV exited the vehicle and was able to detain Cody to the ground.
The report states the woman driving the SUV then exited the vehicle to assist her son and was placed in a headlock by Matthew, when she managed to break free and return to the SUV to retrieve a baseball bat. According to the report, at that time both Cody and Matthew remained passive until police arrived.
Witness statements confirmed that Cody put an axe through the SUV’s rear windshield, and he was arrested for one count of vandalism or malicious injury to property, and one count of disorderly conduct. Matthew was arrested for one count of disorderly conduct.
Units from the Rhode Island State Police, West Greenwich and Coventry Police Departments also reported to the scene alongside East Greenwich Police. Cody and Matthew were both released after the arrest with a summons to appear on Kent County Court on July 12.
East Greenwich Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident and has any video footage to please contact the Detective Unit at 401-884-2244.
-Gabrielle Falletta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.