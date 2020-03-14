The following cases were heard on March 3 in Third District Court, Warwick.
Driving without a license
Cody Cirelli, 28, of 185 Gordon Ave, Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Madison Kelley, 22, of 120 Brookside Avenue Apt. #1, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Carlos Nava, 39, of 11 Navy Drive Apt. #102, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Blayne Williams, 28, of 62 General Street Apt. #3B, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
DUI
Kaelan Coates, 23, of 30 West Street, East Greenwich, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Coates received a $500 fine, 20 hours community service, 30 days loss of license and was ordered to attend DUI school.
James Orourke, 51, of 76 Malcolm Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Michael Oshea, 37, of 83 Scenic Way, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Opeyemi Solawon, 19, of 17 Coggeshall Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Solawon was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Shoplifting
Pamela Higson, 63, of 70 New Road, Exeter, pleaded no contest to one charge of shoplifting. She was ordered to pay court costs.
Tymoni Wilson, 20, of 29 Autumn Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to two charges of shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Assault
Venessa Williams, 33, of 90 Salisbury Avenue Apt. #2E, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic violence-simple assault or battery. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
Emily Young, 23, of 6 Tarbox Drive, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and two charges of simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Raechel Jacquart, 34, of 40 Web Avenue Apt. #219, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Ikey Wilson, 35, of 7825 Post Road Apt. #108, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. Wilson was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Leah Roberts, 48, of 30 Dana Road Apt. #3D, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct. Roberts was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Roderick Smith, 60, of 611 Tower Hill Road Apt. #3, North Kingstown, pleaded entered no plea to one charge of simple assault or battery, one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Disorderly conduct
Preston Cammarata, 19, of 7 State Street Apt. #L, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
