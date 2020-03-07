The following cases were heard in Third District Court, Warwick on Feb. 28.
Larceny
Eric Stewart, 30, of 650 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, pleaded no contest to one charge of larceny. He was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $45.02.
DUI
Candace Ayotte, 34, of 24 Brandy Wine Drive, Westerly, entered no plea to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of possession of a counterfeit bill or note. She was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Ronald Dufour, 51, of 120 Main Street Apt. #1, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance.
Benjamin Phillips, 28, of 20B Krzak Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Ryan Taylor, 29, of 108 Applegate Road, Cranston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
David Petit, 60, of 337 Cowesett Avenue Apt. #203, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of reckless driving or eluding an officer in a high speed pursuit and one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Driving without a license
Kevin Boucher, 35, of 80 Vista Circle, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. She was ordered to pay a $250 fine.
Gregory Eldridge, 24, of 496 Pontiac Avenue Apt. #2, Cranston, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine.
Branly Ferreras, 19, of 1214 Cranston Street Apt. #301, Providence, did not appear in court for one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. A bench warrant was issued for Ferreras’ arrest.
Jorge Lopez, 44, of Unknown, Providence, entered no plea for one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
John Vallante, 30, of 67 Lakedell Drive, East Greenwich, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Zachary Howard, 20, of 940 Quaker Lane Apt. #1911, East Greenwich, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Dismissed
Rachel Carpenter, 27, of 6 State Street Apt. #D, North Kingstown, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48A.
David Hill, 62, of 7650 Post Road Apt. #110, North Kingstown, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Alex Mulligan, 23, of 1889 New London Turnpike, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Marcela Restrepo, 30, of 256 Mendon Avenue, Pawtucket, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Assault
Benjamin Hough, 28, of 660 Devils Foot Road Apt. #5, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of simple assault or battery. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Raymond Stevens, 47, of 56 Ranger Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Emily Young, 23, of 6 Tarbox Drive, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct, one charge of simple assault or battery and one charge of simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Gerard Getchell, 59, of 1 Krzak Road Apt. #E, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic violence-simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 and is due back in court for pretrial.
Kathleen Hoover, 53, of 27 Lenox Court, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Camille Velazquez, 38, of 4 State Street Apt. #G, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct and domestic violence-simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Robert Gailey, 35, of 200 Railroad Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Shoplifting
Jada Ledo, 22, of 2 Navy Drive Apt. #202, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of shoplifting. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
Tymoni Wilson, 20, of 29 Autumn Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to two charges of shoplifting. Wilson was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Hit and run
Richard Brown, 56, of 650 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license and one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Violating contact order
Daisean Fry, 23, of 59 Bonnet Point Road, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to one charge of violating a no contact order. Fry was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Obtaining money under false pretenses
Meryl Lovitz, 38, of 6 Navy Drive Apt. #101, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obtaining money under false pretenses. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Reckless driving
Kristin Pellegrino, 45, of 251 Pequot Trail, East Greenwich, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of reckless driving or eluding an officer in a high speed pursuit. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Obstructing an officer in execution of duty
Jose Perez, 31, of 3205 Post Road, Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. He was released on $1,000 with surety and is due back in court for pretrial.
