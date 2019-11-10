Third District Court Logs: November 7

The following cases were heard in Third District Court, Warwick.
Resisting arrest
Preston Cammarata, 19, of 7 State Street Apt. #L, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest and one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Dismissed
Colin Girard, 32, of Krzak Road Apt. #B3, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Cassandra Shea, 25, of 8 Flanders Street, Johnston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty and one charge domestic-disorderly conduct. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Assault
Roger Lamoureux, 63, of 70 Hawthorne Place, North Providence, pleaded no contest to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. He received one year suspension, a no contact order and was ordered to attend domestic violence counseling.
Kirsten Shoener, 28, of 53 Spencer Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Peter Paolina, 56, of 86 Maplewood Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Parker Nyoungpank, 39, of 52 Lenox Court Apt. #52, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of simple assault or battery. Nyoungpank was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Arthur Strain, 64, of 612 Dry Bridge Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Anthony Victoria, 40, of 159 Purgatory Road, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Tobias Ledoux,, 25, of 91 Mockingbird Drive, North Kingstown, entered no plea to one charge of domestic-assault by strangulation, one charge of domestic-vandalism or malicious injury to property and one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Driving without a license
Ryan Mott, 37, of 90 Salisbury Avenue Apt. #2W, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Nikolas Pereira, 26, of 1006 Old Baptist Road, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Angel Henriquez, 20, of 138 Oxford Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Raymond Vingi, 61, of 38 Salem Drive, North Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Reckless driving
Chandler Torres, 23, of 14 Lenox Court, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of reckless driving. He received 10 hours of community service.
Receiving stolen goods
Richard Upchurch, 25, of 1044 Main Street Apt. #B, West Warwick, pleaded no contest to one charge of receiving stolen goods. He received one year suspension and one year probation.
Obstructing an officer
Kyle Konopelko, 26, of 6 State Street Apt. #K, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty and one charge of larceny. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Jillian Burchard, 26, of 190 Brookside Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Alaina Flynn, 35, of 352 Shore Acres Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct, one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest and one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Shoplifting
Meredith Milner, 40, of 10 Colonial Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Larceny
Cole Pelletier, 19, of 210 Edmond Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of larceny. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Hit and run
Jayden Palmer, 19, of 65 Shore Road, Westerly, pleaded not guilty to one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
False info to police
Jonathan Riccitelli, 37, of 19 Hornet Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of providing false information to 911. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
DUI
Matthew Young, 34, of 1075 Old Baptist Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Katie Dearden, 38, of 155 Roots Road, Somers, Conn., pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Disorderly conduct
Rose Gardner, 56, of 6101 Post Road Apt. #40A, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Nathan Walker, 41, of 352 Shore Acres Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license and one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.