Third District Court cases Oct. 22

The following cases were heard on Oct. 22 in Third District Court, Warwick.
Dismissed
Rishod Gore, 27, 60 Sutton Avenue, East Providence, did not appear in court for one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Judy Harrington, 50, of 10 Wasp Road Apt. #14, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Lindsey Kiernan, 22, of 72 Gough Avenue, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of conspiracy and one charge of shoplifting. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Justin Stephenson, 36, of 241 Hatchery Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Disorderly conduct
Edmund Richardson, 48, of 6101 Post Road Apt. #92, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and no contest to one charge of disorderly conduct. While the charge of domestic-disorderly conduct was dismissed under rule 48a, Richardson received six months probation for the charge of disorderly conduct.
Alaina Flynn, 35, of 352 Shore Acres Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct, one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest and one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Emily Young, 23, of 6 Tarbox Drive, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to two charges of simple assault or battery and one charge of disorderly conduct. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Sabrina Andrade, 31, of 552 Devils Foot Road Apt. #B305, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Teshona Barros, 30, of 12 State Street Apt. #J, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct. Barros was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Obstruction of an officer in duty
Kyle Konopelko, 26, of 6 State Street Apt. #K, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty and one charge of larceny. After not appearing in court, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Driving without a license
Ryan Mott, 37, of 90 Salisbury Avenue Apt. #2W, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked and canceled license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Assault
Kirsten Shoener, 28, of 53 Spencer Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Lee Gillette, 61, of 69 Chestnut Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and two charges of domestic-simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Nicholas Kapuscinski, 28, of 109 Cattail Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of crank or obscene phone calls, one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Wayne Laroche, 72, of 46 Union Drive Apt. #204, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Justin Alves, 19, of 1632 Stony Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Shoplifting
Annette Culver, 68, of 52 King Arthur Drive, Richmond, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
DUI
Elizabeth Lind, 61, of 203 Shady Lea Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Debra Miraglia, 65, of 23 Eric Court, Cranston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released ono $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Candace Ayotte, 34, of 24 Brandy Wine Drive, Westerly, pleaded not guilty to one charge of possession of counterfeit bills or notes and one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Attempted larceny
Leon Parsons, 24, of 290 Dudley Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of willful trespass, one charge of conspiracy and one charge of attempted larceny. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Asia Silva, 26, of 41 Oak Street Apt. #1, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of conspiracy and one charge of attempted larceny. Silva was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Leon Taylor, 44, of 290 Dudley Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of willful trespass, one charge of conspiracy and one charge of attempted larceny. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
