South Kingstown Police charges heard Jan. 9 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Christopher R. Belleville, 25, of 4 Wake Robin Trail, Saunderstown, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without a valid license, first offense. He was fined $250.
Narragansett Police charges heard Jan. 14 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Elonzo C. Ferguson, 23, of 44 Eisenhower Place, South Kingstown, was found guilty of a charge of trespassing at the Bon Vue Inn. He was given a one-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on probation for one year, and ordered to receive an alcohol or substance abuse evaluation.
Robert M. Allen, 55, of 4 Westchester Way, Narragansett, had a charge of driving with an expired license dismissed under Rule 48(a).
