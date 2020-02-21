South Kingstown Police charges heard Feb. 13 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Sandy L. Gallo, 50, of 1933 South County Trail, South Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct. Gallo was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Feb. 27 for pretrial.
Francis W. Maina, 37, of 60 Prairie Ave., Apt. 22, Providence, pleaded not guilty to a charge of furnishing or procurement of alcoholic beverages for underage persons. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court March 4 for a status hearing.
Nicholas Romano, 47, of 8 Summer St., Apt. 2, Westerly, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving with a suspended license. He was fined $500.
Brandi L. Deniger, 29, of 46 Greenbrier Road, Narragansett, had a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs dismissed under Rule 48(a) after accepting Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal sanctions.
Marcus Akinkuowo, 36, of 59 Pleasant St., Westerly, had a charge of public drunkenness dismissed under Rule 48(a) after making a $100 donation to the state’s Violent Crimes Indemnity Fund.
Negmarie Torres Rios, 28, of 364 Curtis Corner Road, Wakefield, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving with a suspended license. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Feb. 27 for pretrial.
Megan L. Knudsen, 19, of 78 Asqah Drive, North Kingstown, had a charge of reckless driving dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Christopher M. Sweet, 31, of 59 Schooner Drive, South Kingstown, had charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Peter C. Hendrick, 73, of 40 Purgatory Road, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court March 5 for pretrial.
Narragansett Police charges heard Feb. 13 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Grace D. Fernandez, 20, of 23 Angell Road, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to stop after an accident and obstructing a police officer. She was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Feb. 25 for pretrial.
Narragansett Police charges heard Feb. 18 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Shannon C. Galiano, 43, no permanent address, pleaded no contest to a charge of shoplifting. She was placed on probation for one year and was given a no trespassing order.
Christopher J. Flamio, 19, of 172 South Pier Road, Apt. A, Narragansett, had a charge of disorderly conduct dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Erik A. Santiago, 21, of 288 Sayles Ave., Apt. 3, Pawtucket, had a charge of larceny dismissed under Rule 48(a).
Jaiden X. Dallis, 21, of 24 Bristol Road, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court March 17 for pretrial.
Anthony B. McIntyre, 23, of 45 Carolina Ave., Apt. 1, Providence, had a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol dismissed under Rule 48(a) after accepting Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal sanctions.
