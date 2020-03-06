South Kingstown Police charges heard Feb. 27 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Sean C. Hamill, 29, of 33 Pontiac Road, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving with a suspended license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court March 12 for pretrial.
Mark P. Sahagian, 26, of 101 Montauk Road, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court March 19 for pretrial.
Kenneth J. Votolato, 49, of 35 Lyndon Road, Cranston, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court March 12 for pretrial.
Sean T. Hobin, 25, of 2359 Post Road, South Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court March 5 for pretrial.
Louis P. Falcone, 25, of 316 Succotash Road, South Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court March 19 for pretrial.
Raymond Powell, 23, of 14 Enterprise St., Cranston, pleaded no contest to a charge of obtaining money under false pretenses. The charge was filed, and he was ordered to make restitution.
Narragansett Police charges heard March 3 in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield:
Erin L. Netro, 38, of 21 Albatros Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving with a suspended license. She was fined $500.
Timothy J. Miller, 53, of no permanent address, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving with a suspended license and was fined $500.
Cynthia L. Fascio, 47, of 50 Murray St., Apt. 42, Coventry, had a charge of driving with a suspended license dismissed under Rule 48 (a).
Jonathan B. Choniere, 42, of 55 Overlook Road, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic destruction of property and domestic disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance with a no contact order and is due back in court March 17 for pretrial.
Justin S. Smith, 26, of 101 Colonial Ave., Cranston, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court March 17 for pretrial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.