The following reports were taken from the Rhode Island State Police Logs. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
DUI
On July 5 at 11:21 PM, Troopers from the Traffic Safety Unit arrested Felix Colon, age 27, of 823 Manton Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island, for 1) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs – First Offense, BAC Unknown and 2) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Ayrault Street in the City of Providence. Colon was transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks for processing, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace, and released to the custody of a responsible adult.
On July 4 at 11:00 PM, Troopers arrested Jorge Galdamez Henriquez, age 29, of 42 Tum-A-Lum Circle, Westerly, Rhode Island for 1.) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs- First Offense B.A.C Unknown, 2.) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test and 3.) Driving Without a License- Third and Subsequent Offense. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 South in the Town of West Greenwich. The subject was transported to the Hope Valley Barracks where he was processed, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and released into the custody of a responsible adult.
On June 28, 2021 at 2:50 AM, Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit, arrested Thomas Villella, age 38, of 10 Regent Street, Coventry, Rhode Island, for an active 1) Kent County Superior Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Presentment as a Violator on the original charge of Breaking and Entering originating out of the West Warwick Police Department 2) Kent County Superior Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Presentment as a Violator on the original charge of Access to Computer for Fraudulent Purposes originating out of the Warwick Police Department 3) Providence Superior Court Full Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Presentment as a Violator on the original charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle originating out of the Cranston Police Department and 4) Third District Court Hold Without Bail Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Pretrial Conference on the original charge of Driving With a Suspended License originating out of the West Warwick Police Department. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Plainfield Street in the City of Providence. Villella was transported to State Police Headquarters for processing and later turned over to the ACI – Men’s Intake Center.
On June 29, 2021 at 8:25 PM, Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit, arrested Gene A. Pina, age 31, of 188 Arnold Road, Coventry, Rhode Island for 1.) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs – First Offense / BAC Unknown, 2.) Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License – Certain Violations – Second Offense and 3.) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Breath Test – First Offense. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 North in the City of Providence. Pina was transported back to State Police Headquarters where he was processed and held overnight as a probation violator.
On June 30, 2021 at 10:11 PM, Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit, arrested Mark Johnathan, age 23, of 346 Club Valley Drive, East Falmouth, MA for 1.) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs – First Offense / BAC Unknown and 2.) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Breath Test – First Offense. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 195 East in the City of East Providence. Johnathan was transported back to State Police Headquarters where he was processed, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace and released into the custody of a responsible adult.
On June 30, 2021, at 11:09 PM, Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit, arrested Jason Martinez, age 35, of 4 Church Street, Manville, Rhode Island, for 1) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs – First Offense, BAC Unknown and 2) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 in the City of Providence. Martinez was transported to State Police Headquarters for processing and held overnight pending morning arraignment, where he will be presented as a bail violator.
On July 1, 2021 at 8:57 PM, Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit arrested Richard Santos, age 51, of 32 Noella Avenue, Coventry, Rhode Island, for 1) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs - Second Offense, BAC Unknown 2) Driving With a Suspended License - Third Offense and 3) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 North in the Town of West Greenwich. Santos was transported to State Police Headquarters for processing, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace, and released to the custody of a responsible adult.
On July 1, 2021 at 12:32 AM, Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit arrested, Harold Lee, age 33, of 12 Farland Street, Apt #2, Roxbury, Massachusetts for, Operating Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs – First Offense .15 Greater (Phase I BAC .150%, Phase II BAC .152%). The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 South in the City of Pawtucket. Lee was transported back to the Lincoln Woods Barracks where he was processed, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace and released into the custody of a responsible adult.
On July 3, 2021 at 1:17 AM, Troopers Traffic Safety Unit arrested Kayleigh Lozito, age 35, of 92 Evergreen Drive, East Providence, Rhode Island, for 1) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs – First Offense, BAC Unknown and 2) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 South in the City of Providence. Lozito was transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks for processing, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace, and released to the custody of a responsible adult.
On July 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM, Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit arrested, Jeffrey DiRocco, age 25, of 26 Linwood Avenue, North Providence, Rhode Island for 1.) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs – First Offense, and 2.) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Breath Test – First Offense. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 South in the Town of East Greenwich. DiRocco was transported back to State Police Headquarters where he was processed, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace and released into the custody of a responsible adult.
On July 4, 2021 10:01 PM, Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit arrested Bryon Lenus, age 40, of 126 Cowden Street, Central Falls, Rhode Island for Driving while Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drugs – First Offense, BAC .15 or greater (Phase I: .270 BAC, Phase II: .270 BAC). This arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Cowden Street in the City of Pawtucket. The subject was transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks, processed, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace, and released to the custody of a responsible adult.
On July 4, 2021 at 1:31 AM, Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit arrested Sydney Matteson, age 26, of 36 Lafayette Drive, East Greenwich, Rhode Island, for 1) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs – First Offense, BAC Unknown and 2) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Post Road in the Town of North Kingstown. Matteson was transported to the Wickford Barracks for processing, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace, and released to the custody of a responsible adult.
Possession
On July 1, 2021 at 6:30 PM, Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit, arrested Oscar Ross, age 39, of 142 Van Zandt Avenue, Newport, Rhode Island, for Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule I – V (Cocaine) – First Offense. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Broad Street in the City of Pawtucket. Ross was transported to State Police Headquarters for processing. Ross was later arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and released pending future court dates.
On July 1 at 6:30 PM, Trooper Miguel, assisted by Trooper D. Palmer, arrested Brittany Campbell, age 24, of 22 Roger William Avenue, Rumford, Rhode Island, for Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule I – V (Cocaine) – First Offense. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Broad Street in the City of Pawtucket. Campbell was transported to State Police Headquarters for processing. Campbell was later arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and released pending future court dates.
