The following reports were taken from the Rhode Island State Police Logs. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
DUI
On Dec. 22, at 12:24 a.m., Troopers arrested Tony Gomes, age 45, of 113 Clark Street, Apt. 2, New Bedford MA for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor/Drugs- 1st Offense – BAC Unknown. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 in the Town of East Greenwich. The subject was transported to the State Police Headquarters, processed, arraigned before a Justice of the Peace and released to a responsible adult.
Possession
On Dec. 22, at 12:24 a.m., Troopers arrested Evans E. Stroman, age 37, of 41 Mitchell Street, Apt. 3, New Bedford MA for Possession of Controlled Substance- Schedule I-V (MDMA). The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 in the Town of East Greenwich. The subject was transported to the State Police Headquarters, processed, arraigned before a Justice of the Peace and released.
Traffic Safety Unit
Warrant
On Dec. 20 at 11:20 p.m., Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit arrested Thomas Marold, age 31, of 59 Shore Avenue, Warwick, Rhode Island, for an active 1) Third District Court Hold Without Bail Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Arraignment on the original charge of Shoplifting originating out of the Cranston Police Department and an active 2) Third District Court Hold Without Bail Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Arraignment on the original charge of Shoplifting originating out of the North Smithfield Police Department. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 South in the City of Providence. Marold was transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks for processing and later turned over to the ACI – Men’s Intake Center.
On Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m., Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit arrested Ruddy Figuereo, age 29, of 78 Maynard Street, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, for an active Sixth Division Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear for Arraignment on the original charge of Vandalism originating out of the Pawtucket Police Department. This arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Barton Street in the City of Pawtucket. Figuereo was transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks for processing and later turned over to the ACI - Adult Correctional Institution – Men’s Intake Center.
DUI
On Dec. 21 at 7:25 p.m., Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit arrested Mark Sharier, age 54, of 19 Church Street, Bradford RI for Driving Under the Influence-2nd Offense BAC Greater than .15%. This arrest was the result of Troopers locating an erratic operator reported by several 911 calls. Mr. Sharier was transported to Rhode Island State Police Headquarters, processed and held overnight pending morning arraignment.
Receiving Stolen Goods
On Dec. 21 at 8:38 p.m., Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit arrested Brittany Tavares, age 28, of19 North Bend Street, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, for 1.) Receiving Stolen Goods – Over $1500, 2.) Counterfeiting and Forgery of Registration Plates, 3.) Obstructing an Officer in Execution of Duty, and 4.) Driving Without a License – Seventh Offense. This arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Orms Street in the City of Providence. Tavares was transported to State Police Headquarters where she was processed, arraigned by justice of the peace and later released pending a future Sixth Division court date.
