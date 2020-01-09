The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
DUI
On Dec. 24 at 1:58 a.m., police charged Anthony B. Mcintyre, 23, of 45 Carolina Avenue, Apt. #1, Providence, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test after a motor vehicle stop on Boston Neck Road. Mcintyre was charged with DUI suspicion following a series of standard field sobriety tests.
On Jan. 1 at 2:08 p.m., police charged Ryan S. Littlefield, 30, of 540 S. Main St., Woonsocket, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road. Littlefield told officers he had been drinking and smoking marijuana prior to operating his vehicle.
Felony
On Dec. 27 at 8:06 p.m., police charged Jeanny Jim, 41, of 1114 Yuma, Manhattan, KS, with one felony count of breaking and entering a dwelling house without consent after she allegedly entered a residence on Calef Avenue without consent. Police found Jim on the top floor of the residence during a search upon a tip from a neighbor of the residence.
On Dec. 31 at 6:05 p.m., police charged Michael P. Fournier, 36, of 321 Weeden St., Apt. #3F, Pawtucket, with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance after a motor vehicle stop on Boston Neck Road revealed Forunier to allegedly be in possession of a small amount of ecstasy.
Domestic
On Dec. 28 at 9:38 p.m., police charged Edwin B. Colprit, 50, of 237 High St., Apt. #B, South Kingstown, with one count of domestic cyberstalking and one count of domestic vandalism after he allegedly repeatedly called an ex-girlfriend after being asked to refrain from doing so and damaged property at their shared residence on Ashbrook Road.
Suspended license
On Dec. 31 at 11:45 a.m., police charged Dennis Patrick Coleman, 56, of 33 Beach Road, Chepachet, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Burnside Avenue revealed his license was suspended on May 2, 2005. Coleman has three prior OSL convictions.
Obstruction
On Jan. 1 at 1:43 p.m., police charged Mark L. Chapdelaine, 31, of 124 Olympia Avenue, Woonsocket, with one count of obstructing an officer in execution of duty and on the strength of multiple outstanding bench warrants after he allegedly gave police a false name during a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road. Chapdelaine stated to officers he did this in an effort to conceal the multiple warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.