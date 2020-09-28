The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On Sept. 21 at 4:07 p.m., police arrested Darrell Lee Price, 46, of 243 Sand Turn Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving after suspension of license and one charge of obstructing an officer in the execution of duty. The arrest was made following a traffic stop after police allegedly saw a possible hand-to-hand between Price and another man. When police made contact with Price in the area of East Farm and Kingstown Roads — who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop — they informed him that he had an existing warrant out for his arrest. The warrant was issued after an incident that allegedly took place the week prior, when police witnessed Price driving and couldn’t stop him before he pulled off the roadway and left the vehicle with his fellow passengers.
DUI & Refusal to Submit
On Sept. 20 at 12:45 a.m., police arrested Matthew O. Croteau, 28, of 73 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after Croteau was allegedly pulled over for traveling twice the posted speed limit on Kingstown Road. After coming to a stop in the area of Old Mountain Field, police observed Croteau put his car into reverse and slowly back into the cruiser. When police approached the vehicle, Croteau’s reverse lights were still illuminated, but he denied hitting the cruiser and said they’d been the one to hit him. He also told police that he was on his way home from a friends house and he hadn’t had anything to drink. During this interaction, police noticed several signs of impairment, including mumbled speech and mildly bloodshot eyes, and asked Crouteau to submit to a series of standardized field sobriety tests. Based upon his performance, police placed Croteau in handcuffs for suspicion of driving under the influence.
On Sept. 16 at 5:12 p.m., police arrested Kathleen P. Richardson, 55, of 47 Clearview Drive, West Kingston, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after Richardson was pulled over on Commodore Perry Highway South for alleged erratic driving. Upon making contact with Richardson, police observed multiple signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol beverage emanating from her breath and mildly bloodshot eyes. Richardson told police she was coming from the beach and denied having anything to drink. Afterward, Richardson became upset with another officer inspecting exterior damage to her car. Before police pulled her over, dispatch received calls about a vehicle operating erratically with front end damage. After Richarson was “unable to maintain her balance and composure” during a series of standardized field sobriety tests, she was placed in handcuffs for suspicion of driving under the influence. While in transport, Richardson told police she’d had three or four wines at the beach.
Domestic Vandalism
On Sept. 20 at 6:32 p.m., police arrested Irina Cunningham, 20, of 124 Grande Brook Circle, Wakefield, on one charge of domestic vandalism. The arrest was made after Cunningham allegedly smashed her boyfriend’s car window. She told police that they’d gotten into an argument, and when he attempted to drive away in his car, Cunningham grabbed an object from the trunk and smashed the top of the rear passenger side window. Her boyfriend told police that she hadn’t intended to break the glass and that he did not want to press charges.
Multiple Felony Charges
On Sept. 17 at 11:24 p.m., police arrested Clifford J. Fantel Jr., 38, of 41 Red Oak Way, South Kingstown, on two felony charges of domestic violence for the assault of persons over 60 years of age, one charge of domestic violence for refusal to relinquish a telephone and one charge of domestic vandalism. The arrest was made due to incidents that allegedly took place on Sept. 5 between Fantel and his parents. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Arizona and transferred back to the South Kingstown Police Department.
