The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On Spet. 13 at 8:35 a.m., police arrested Daniel B. Andrews, 26, of 1358 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic vandalism. The arrest was made after Andrews allegedly smashed his father’s front door and destroyed his cell phone. His father called the police from his other son’s residence, but when police arrived on scene, Andrews was in the midst of cleaning up the mess. Before police could question him, he said he knew why they were there and he’d go with them. During transport, Andrews told police that he and his father weren’t getting along that morning.
On Sept. 12 at 2:37 a.m., police arrested John A. Palumbo, 52, of 235 Armington St., Cranston, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of reckless driving. The arrest was made after Palumbo was stopped for allegedly driving the wrong way down Route 1 Southbound. The calling party who initially brought the issue to police attention said they attempted to get the drivers attention but that whoever was behind the wheel would continue to speed up and had to swerve several times to avoid hitting other cars head on. When police pulled Palumbo over in the Alltown parking lot, he said he’d gotten confused by all the turnarounds. Police asked him to submit to a series of field sobriety tests after observing multiple signs of impairment, but given their observations of his performance, he was placed into handcuffs for suspicion of driving under the influence.
On Sept. 10 at 2:06 a.m., police arrested Martha E. Hazard, 55, of 35 Meadowbrook Way, South Kingstown, on one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of vandalism. The arrest was made after Hazard allegedly woke her neighbor by banging on a sliding glass window, yelling threats and taking apart her hammock. Both neighbors called the police back-to-back that night, alledlding that the other was vandalizing their property. According to police reports, this feud dates back a few months and has been ongoing. Hazard claims that her neighbor tipped her grill over, but has not been able to provide any proof on any of the various occasions that police have been called to her apartment. Police told Hazard that they believe she’s been tipping her own grill over.
On Sept. 8 at 4:49 p.m., police arrested Christine K. Stewart, 31, of 23 Grove St., Providence, on one charge of driving under the influence, one charge of simple assault, one charge of resisting arrest and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after Stewart was pulled over in the area of Route 1 and Post Road for alleged erratic driving. When police made contact with Stewart they observed multiple signs of impairment, though she denied having any drinks. When police attempted to place her in handcuffs after performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, Steward refused and ripped herself out of the officer’s grip. While police continued to attempt placing her in handcuffs, Stewart became belligerent and began screaming at police officers. At one point, while slipping free of their grasp, Steward swung at an officer’s face, but missed and knocked off his hat instead. She struck the officer in the chest and continued to scream at them while they placed her in restraints.
Marijuana Possession
On Spet. 11 at 5:03 p.m., police arrested Dominic J. Navarro, 21, of 30 French St., Pawtucket, on one charge of marijuana possession. The arrest was made after Navarro was pulled over on Tower Hill Road Northbound, just over the North Kingstown line, for alleged erratic driving. While communicating with Navarro, police detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from his vehicle. While searching the vehicle, police found a backpack filled with 8.15 ounces of what’s suspected to be marijuana and $277 cash in the front seat, mostly in small denominations.
Simple Assault
On Sept. 11 at 9 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old from Narragansett on one charge of simple assault. The teen and his father came to the South Kingstown Police Statement due to an altercation that allegedly took place between himself and another juvenile from South Kingstown.
Disorderly Conduct
On Sept. 10 at 8:18 p.m., police arrested Peter R. St. Angelo, 51, of 76 Carue Drive, North Scituate, on one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after St. Angelo allegedly threatened to come back with an AK47 and kill everyone in the emergency room of South County Health. A hospital security guard told police that Narragansett rescue brought in an intoxicated male who was yelling that he was going to sue everyone. He made threats to staff and continued yelling, stating that he knew Jeff Bezos and he owned the hospital. When a doctor conducted a breathalyzer test, St. Angelo could be heard yelling about how high the number was when he “didn’t even drink.” He was given a ride home by a sober driver, but not before making a threat on his way out the door. Police made contact with St. Angelo in Narragansett on Monahan’s Dock.
DUI & Refusal To Submit To a Chemical Test
On Sept. 9 at 9:15 p.m., police arrested John M. Cannon Jr., 37, of 1 Avice St., Narragansett, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after Cannon was pulled over for alleged erratic driving on Commodore Perry Highway. Upon making contact with Cannon, police noticed an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and mildly bloodshot eyes. He told police he’d had a few beers while golfing earlier that day, but that he’d also eaten afterwards. Due to his performance on a series of field sobriety tests, Cannon was placed in handcuffs for suspicion on driving under the influence.
Driving After Suspension of License
On Sept. 9 at 8:23 p.m., police arrested Jamie L. Ferguson, 34, of 207 Briarwood Drive, Wakefield, on one charge of driving after suspension of license. The arrest was made after Ferguson was pulled over for allegedly failing to come to a full stop at a stop sign on Rodman Street. Ferguson told police that her license had been suspended in connection to DUI from earlier this summer.
