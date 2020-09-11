The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Felony Drug Possession
On Sept. 4 at 7:17 p.m., police arrested Darrell Lee Price, 46, of 243 Sand Turn Road, South Kingstown, on one felony charge for possession of a scheduled drug. The arrest was made in connection to a warrant issued against Price for allegedly possessing cocaine and marijuana in October 2019. Police noticed Price walking along High Street in the area of Independence Way before stopping him.
On Aug. 31 at 3:10 p.m., police arrested Kayla J. Skomro, 29, of 172 Beaver River Road, Richmond, on two felony charges of schedule drug possession. Skomro turned herself in to the South Kingstown Police Department on a warrant for allegedly possessing cocaine and an unknown yellow pill in December 2019.
Driving After Suspension of License
On Sept. 3 at 4 p.m., police arrested Tracy Almeida, 56, of 1275 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving after suspension of license. The arrest was made after Almeida was allegedly seen driving in the area of School Street and Kingstown Road. Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot where they placed him under arrest for a third offense for driving with a suspended license.
DUI & Refusal To Submit To a Chemical Test
On Sept. 2 at 10:29 p.m., police arrested Brandan J. McKenna, 33, of 40 Shadbush Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after police allegedly discovered McKenna passed out behind the wheel of his car and obstructing westbound traffic on Bridgetown Road. Police also found a hypodermic needle on her person, but were able to wake McKenna before administering Narcan. Upon first waking up, he appeared confused and asked police multiple times what was going on. He told police that he’d intravenously injected heroin, but couldn’t remember if he’d done it while driving or immediately beforehand. McKenna told police he’s been on his way home from Cumberland Farms in Narragansett. Police observed multiple signs of impairment, including constricted pupils and an unsteadiness on his feet, but he declined to participate in any standardized field sobriety tests. McKenna was taken to South County Health for evaluation.
On Sept. 2 at 10:08 p.m., police arrested Alyssa N. Pezzullo, 20, of 29 King’s Ridge Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after Pezzullo allegedly crashed into a ditch on Saugatucket Road, causing heavy front-end damage and airbag deployment. Upon making contact with Pezzullo, police observed multiple signs of impairment, including bloodshot and watery eyes, an odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her breath and an extreme unsteadiness on her feet. Pezzullo told police she was on her way home after spending the day on Block Island, where she said she consumed half a liter of Jose Cuervo. She told police she’d thought she was sober, but refused to submit to a series of standardized field sobriety tests. She was placed into handcuffs under suspicion of driving under the influence.
Driving Under the Influence
On Sept. 1 at 5:53 p.m., police arrested Isaiah N. Hazard, 21, of 35 Meadowbrook Way, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving under the influence. The arrest was made after Harard allegedly crashed his car into the woods on Liberty Lane at a sharp turn in the road. While speaking to Hazard, police observed multiple signs of impairment, including a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, moderately bloodshot and watery eyes, and mumbled speech. While questioning Hazard about where he was headed, he eventually stated that he wasn’t entirely sure where he was. Police also observed that Hazard was unsteady on his feet and fell over at one point. He was placed into handcuffs after performing poorly on a series of standardized field sobriety tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.