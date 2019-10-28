Multiple Charges
On Oct. 17 at 6:58 p.m., police arrested Shane M. Campbell, 20, of 1081 Lafayette Road, North Kingstown, on one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of public drunkenness. The arrest was made after Campbell's sister asked police to perform a well-being check after he allegedly jumped out of her car and ran across Tower Hill Road. When police arrived on scene outside the Subway at the Crossing in Tower Plaza, Campbell attempted to avoid them and told police they had no reason to speak with him. Although police were only going to issue a summons for public drunkenness, Campbell was uncooperative and began screaming obscenities loud enough for a group of onlookers who were beginning to form in the parking lot to hear.
On Oct. 20 at 9:42 p.m., police arrested Shannon Marie Reed, 46, of 137 Willard Ave, South Kingstown, on two charges of domestic simple assault and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after two other tenants at the address told police that Reed allegedly attacked them. One tenant told police Reed attacked him while he was sleeping on the couch and the other told police Reed had attacked her when she went to go speak with her. Police documented a foot-long scratch, running from the bottom of the second tenant's right cheek, down to her sternum.
DUI
On Oct. 16 at 12:07 a.m., police arrested Jacob A. Dipina, 22, of 86 Spencer Court, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving under the influence. Police stopped Dipina after allegedly watching him travel in the breakdown lane on Matunuck Beach Road before shooting across all lanes of travel while merging onto Rt. 1. Police observed slurred speech and watery eyes and detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Dipina told police he was coming from Ocean Mist and on his way to a friend's house, but only had one drink and had smoked some marijuana earlier. After performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, police place Dipina in handcuffs. Upon searching his vehicle, they also found a joint and an unopened nip of Southern Comfort.
On Oct. 17 at 9:02 p.m., police arrested Andrea L. Clappin, 28, of 106 Grande Brook Circle, Wakefield, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of driving with an expired license. The arrest was made after police responded to a call that Clappin had allegedly driven into a stream near the Palisades Building. When police made contact with her they immediately detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath and bloodshot eyes. Clappin told police she did not realize she was driving on a bridge when leaving Whalers Brewing Company, and then subsequently off it. Clappin did not perform any field sobriety tests, given that she was soaking wet from head-to-toe and shivering. Shortly after arriving at the police department she was taken to South County Hospital. Clappin told police she had a total of four beers that evening – two at Whalers and tow at Mew's Tavern.
Bench Warrant
On Oct. 19 at 7:15 p.m., police took Christopher P. Romano, 58, of 68 Mystic Drive, Warwick, into custody on a bench warrant issued out of the 6th District Court. Police pulled Romano over after the allegedly crossed over the white fog line on Rt. 1. Police discovered the warrants out of the West Greenwich Police Department when they ran Romano's plate numbers, but Romano was visibly confused and frustrated while he was being handcuffed, stating that he did not know there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
