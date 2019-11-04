The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On Oct. 28 at 7:06 p.m., police arrested Michael E. Kinane, 52, of 15 Frank Ave., South Kingstown, on one charge of obstructing an officer in the execution of duty and one charge of simple assault. One of Kinane’s tenants called the police after he allegedly threatened her son. When police arrived on the scene, Kinane began screaming at tenants and officers to get off his property. When he would not calm down or cooperate with officers, Kinane was placed in handcuffs.
On Oct. 25 at 11:57 p.m., police arrested Darrell Lee Price, 45, of 243 Sand Turn Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving under the influence, one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test and one charge of driving on a suspended license. The arrest was made after Price allegedly made several roadway violations while driving down School, Columbia and Church Streets. Price immediately exited the vehicle after being pulled over and began screaming at officers, asking them why they’d pulled him over. Police observed several signs of impairment. Price also told police he had eight Budweiser’s and eight shots of fireball whiskey. Price refused a breathalyzer but told police he was “really drunk right now, like really drunk,” during processing.
On Oct. 27 at 3:56 p.m., police arrested Brooke Nasiff, 26, of 375 Rock St., Fall River, Mass., on one charge of driving under the influence, one charge of reckless driving and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. Nasiff was pulled over after allegedly traveling at double the posted speed limit on South Road, and blowing through a stop sign at the intersection with Curtis Corner Road -- after police had already turned on their sirens. Upon questioning, Nasiff told police she had drank earlier that morning and smoked marijuana. After performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, Nasiff was placed in handcuffs.
DUI
On Oct. 27 at 2:40 a.m., police arrested Robbie C. Arnone, 28, of 18 Grays Point Road, Charlestown, on one charge of driving under the influence. The arrest was made after Arnone was involved in a single-car crash in the area of Commodore Perry Highway and Shannock Road, which caused his vehicle to flip over and resulted in injury to his face. Arnone was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.
Driving After Suspension of License
On Oct. 25 at 10:45 a.m., police arrested Lavender A. Moore, 22, of 83 Narragansett Ave., Narragansett, on one charge of driving after suspension of license. The arrest was made after Moore allegedly struck a guardrail on Tower Hill Road and continued driving. When police made contact with Moore in the parking lot of Alltown Mobil, she told them she’s been forced off the road by a large white truck. The entire driver’s side of the vehicle was scrapped, with damage to the front bumper and rear fender. Moore has two prior convictions for driving with a suspended license and an additional charge pending.
Felony Possession of a Schedule II Drug
On Oct. 24 at 10:21 a.m., police arrested Trevor A. Huntington, 22, of 582 South County Trail, North Kingstown, on one felony charge of possession of a Schedule II drug. Police allegedly seized cocaine from Huntington.
