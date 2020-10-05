The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Domestic Violence — Simple Assault
On Sept. 27 at 7:24 p.m., police arrested Andrew T. Kisilywicz, 25, of 82 Village Court, West Warwick, on one charge of domestic violence simple assault. The arrest was made after an incident that took place on Spet. 7, for allegedly assaulting his grandmother. Kisilywicz was picked up by the West Warwick Police Department during a home check, made at the request of South Kingstown Police.
DUI & Refusal To Submit To a Chemical Test
On Sept. 26 at 8:07 p.m., police arrested Bruce Dessart, 43, of 29 Hemlock Road, Wakefield, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after police received a call about a vehicle allegedly driving erratically on Tower Hill Road Northbound.
On Sept. 26 at 1:21 a.m., police arrested Jacob T. Conley, 19, of 864 Middlebridge Road, Wakefield, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after Conley was pulled over in the area of Bridgetown and Old Tower Roads for allegedly driving 22 mph over the posted speed limit. Upon making contact with Conley, police observed multiple signs of impairment, including mildly bloodshot and watery eyes, and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from the vehicle.
On Sept. 25 at 6:50 p.m., police arrested Kristen H. Davis, 49, of 37 Tamanaco Road, Charlestown, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after officers were alerted of a woman who was allegedly stumbling as she walked to her car at Starbucks. When police caught up to her on Commodore Perry Highway and followed her onto the Post Road Westbound exit, they observed Davis traveling at a slow rate of speed and fully cross the double yellow line. When police pulled her over on Ministerial Road, they observed multiple signs of impairment, including slow and heavily slurred speech and a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her breath.
On Sept. 24 at 7:35 p.m., police arrested Robert W. Kepner, 57, of 1159 Succotash Road, Narragansett, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after a Narragansett Police Officer allegedly saw Kepner come to a complete stop in the middle of the highway, drive into the breakdown lane and back into the lane of travel — nearly striking his vehicle multiple times. The Narragansett Police Officer also said that Kepner told them he’d had multiple drinks before getting his vehicle.
Felony Drug Possession
On Sept. 25 at 8:49 a.m., police arrested Myron Christian, 37, of 5 Smith St., Norwich, Conn., on one felony charge for possession of a schedule II drug. Christian turned himself into the South Kingstown Police Department due to an incident that allegedly took place on June 24, in which officers seized 3.5 grams of crack cocaine. Christain also received a violation for allegedly possessing 4.1 grams of marijuana that day. Other property seized included $517 in cash.
Multiple Charges
On Sept. 24 at 6:38 p.m., police arrested Marc O. Perry, 47, of 72 Oak St., Westerly, on one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct, one charge of vandalism, one charge of resisting arrest and one charge of domestic violence attempted breaking and entering. The arrest was made after Perry allegedly attempted to talk to police outside the public safety complex in an enraged state but left and tore out ground lights before an officer could speak with him. When police were able to catch up with him in the neighborhood of Southwinds Drive, Perry approached them in an aggressive manner using combative language, and smashed a garden gnome in the middle of the road.
On Sept. 22 at 9:13 p.m. Patrick M. Short, 39, of 58 Mulberry Drive, South Kingstown, was arrested on one charge of domestic vandalism and one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Short allegedly smashed his wife’s laptop and screamed at her. When police arrived on scene, Short told them she’d been rubbing divorce papers in his face. She told them he was well aware that she’d been talking to a divorce lawyer, however, and that the laptop was issued to her by her employer. She stated that she called the police because she felt threatened and afraid.
Vandalism
On Sept. 24 at 6:56 p.m., police arrested Marc O. Perry, 47, of 72 Oak St., Westerly, on one charge of vandalism. The arrest was made after Perry allegedly ripped out the ground lightning that illuminated the signs reading “Town of South Kingstown Public Safety Complex,” and threw them into the driveway.
Driving With a Suspended License
On Sept. 17 at 9 p.m., police arrested Brandan J. McKenna, 33, of 40 Shadbush Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving with a suspended license. The arrest was made after McKenna allegedly crashed his vehicle into a pole on Tower Hill Road.
