The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On Nov. 11 at 10:57 a.m., police arrested Robert A. Campbell, 56, of 413 High St., South Kingstown, on one charge of resisting arrest, one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of duty to stop in accidents resulting in damage to a vehicle. The arrest took place after Campbell allegedly hit another car while pulling into the CVS at Dale Carlia Corner. The operator of the other vehicle called police after Campbell did not stop and proceeded into the parking lot. When an officer arrived on scene and made contact with Campbell, asking for his information, Campbell refused and became hostile – screaming at the officer and spitting in his face. The responding officer then struggled to place Campbell in handcuffs after he refused to comply and shoved him. Campbell was placed in handcuffs after being tased twice and getting help from backup officers.
On Nov. 8 at 9:31 p.m., police arrested Scott C. Mulligan, 55, of 290 Church St., South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic disorderly conduct, one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of resisting arrest. Police were dispatched to Mulligan’s apartment after receiving a call that he’d allegedly threatened to fight one of his neighbors. When police arrived on scene, Mulligan was uncooperative, appeared to be intoxicated and had blood on feet, hand and face. Mulligan told police he was angry and had been punching walls in his apartment. When he refused to come back out, the officer grabbed hold of Mulligan and attempted to restrain him. However, Mulligan flailed about and refused to comply with officers’ commands.
DUI
On Nov. 9 at 11:25 p.m., police arrested Christopher T. Dimock, 34, of 358 Tuckertown Road, South Kingstown, on one charge driving under the influence. The arrest was made after Dimock allegedly hit a tree on the island between Post Road and Commodore Perry Highway. Dimock told police that he’d been cut off by another car on his way coming back from Mew’s, but was unable to describe the car. Police also noted multiple signs of possible impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol, thick lounged speech and bloodshot eyes. Dimock was placed in handcuffs after performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests.
DUI and Refusal to Submit To a Chemical Test
On Nov. 10 at 12:51 a.m., police arrested John P. Campos, 27, of 84 George Schaeffer St., Wakefield, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. Campos was pulled over in the area of Old Mountain Lanes for alleged erratic driving. When police made contact, Campos said “this is going to be trouble,” before handing them his license. Campos told police he’d had five or six beers that night, but police saw a 30-pack of beer in his back seat with 10 to 15 beers missing. Police also observed multiple signs of possible impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Campos’ breath, slurred speech and watery eyes. After performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, Campos was placed in handcuffs. Campos refused to answer where and when his last drink was that evening but told police he knew he probably shouldn’t have been driving once they pulled him over.
Warrant of Arrest on Affidavit
On Nov. 10 at 3:10 a.m., police brought Tymoni Ayshaun Wilson, 20, of 29 Autumn St., Providence, into police custody on a warrant of arrest on affidavit. The arrest was made after police reported to the Kingston Inn about a report of a disturbance. Both Wilson and the person he’d been with said the argument was only verbal and never turned physical at any time. Although police determined no domestic crime had been committed, there was two active warrant out against Wilson from the North Kingstown Police Department for shoplifting.
Driving After Suspension of License
On Nov. 10 at 3:29 p.m., police arrested Justin A. Holland, 23, of 3506 Kingstown Road, West Kingston, on one charge of driving after suspension of a license. Police pulled Holland over on Kingstown Road after noticing the registration on the vehicle he was driving was suspended. Holland was allegedly driving the vehicle to sell it to someone he’d met on “Let Go.” Upon making contact with Holland, police also learned that his license had been suspended due to a recent DUI arrest. Police observed a large amount of trash inside the car, including four bottles of Evan Williams Whiskey and a marijuana bowl with residue, but after performing a series of field sobriety tests, police saw no signs of impairment. Holland’s car was towed away by Northup’s Towing.
On Nov. 11 at 10 a.m., police arrested Nicholas W. Juszczyszyn, 24, of 296 Moonstone Beach Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving after suspension of a license. After police ran Juszczyszyn’s plate numbers while he was allegedly traveling along Route 1, they realized he had a suspended license. When police made contact with Juszczyszyn, he told them he was unaware that his license had been suspended in Rhode Island. He did tell police, however, that his license had been suspended after he was arrested for a DUI in Massachusetts back in September.
Domestic Violation of Family Court Restraining Order
On Nov. 11 at 1:37 p.m., police arrested Chelsea E. Bennett, 36, on one charge of domestic violation of a family court restraining order. The arrest was made after Bennett’s father allegedly told police his daughter and her husband were at his house while he was not home. Although Bennett’s husband told police that they’d come by when he wasn’t there to drop off their children, dispatch told police that Bennett had an active warrant out from the department for violation of a family court restraining order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.