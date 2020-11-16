The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On Nov. 8 at 8:29 p.m., police arrested Nicolette L. Brown, 45, of 169 High Street, South Kingstown, on two charges of domestic violence simple assault and one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Brown allegedly struck both of her adult children. Her son told police that Brown hit him in the face several times, and when he went into his room to pack up his belongings, she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the door several times. His sister was able to take the knife away, but their mother also grabbed a small table light to strike the door with. While trying to de-escalate the situation, Brown also struck her daughter in the face with a closed fist. Both of Brown’s adult children told police that she’d been intoxicated at the time of the argument.
On Nov. 7 at 9:12 p.m., police arrested Tiffany N. Bernard, 36, of 290 Church St., South Kingstown, on one charge of obstructing an officer in the execution of duty, one charge of resisting arrest and one felony charge of drug possession. The arrest was made in the parking lot of Old Mountain Field, where police allegedly saw Bernard and another person in the backseat of a car. Upon making contact, Bernard’s appearance was disheveled and her companion’s fly was down. Police also noticed several empty alcohol containers and faint odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. Bernard refused to let go of her purse or exit the vehicle multiple times, before being pulled out of the vehicle. She continued to resist as police attempted to place her in handcuffs. From inside her purse, police found a red straw with white power residual, a suspected pill grinder with white powder residual, unknown pieces of a blue and orange pill, and 2.5 pills of Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone – both Schedule II substances.
On Nov. 7 at 6:16 p.m., police arrested Gregory S. Sampson, 56, of 88 Dam St., Peacedale, on one charge of driving with a suspended license. The arrest was made after Sampson was pulled over for allegedly driving 56 mph in a 25 mph zone. Sampson told police that he didn’t have a license and the arresting officer learned that Sampson had two active bench warrants out against him.
On Nov. 6 at 2:42 p.m., police arrested Heather M. Henley, 51, of 20 Branch St., Wakefield, on one charge of shoplifting and one charge of conspiracy. Henley turned herself into police after allegedly stealing various grocery items, valued at $56.57, from Belmont’s Market on Oct. 25. Henley was processed and issued a 4th District Court summons.
On Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m., police arrested Michael J. Burrell, 35, of 25 Merrill Lane, North Kingstown, on one charge of disorderly conduct, one charge of resisting arrest and one charge of public drunkenness. The arrest was made after police noticed Burrell allegedly walking unsteadily on his feet down High Street. Police made contact with Burrell after he bumped into someone coming out of Patsy’s Package Store, almost causing her to drop everything she was carrying. Burrell told police that he wasn’t sober, but he was making his way to his father’s house on Broad Rock Road. He refused the officers offer of a ride, but when the officer circled back around after he noticed Burrell was walking in the wrong direction, Burrell began yelling and took up an aggressive stance. The officer took Burrell to the ground and struggled to place him in handcuffs while Burrell continued swinging his arms. While in the back of the police cruiser, Burrell continued to shout obscenities. He was also cited for marijuana possession.
Bench Warrants
On Nov. 8 at 3:48 p.m., Albert Sullivan, 58, of 1213 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, was taken into police custody under the strength of a bench warrant issued by the 4th District Court. Sullivan was taken into custody after police allegedly noticed him and two other men drinking outside behind Patsy’s Package Store on High Street. The bench warrant issued against Sullivan was for a failure to pay.
On Nov. 4 at 11:19 p.m., Lavender A., Moore, 23, of 50 Hopkins Lane, South Kingstown, was taken into police custody under the strength of a bench warrant issued by the 4th District Court. Moore was taken into custody after calling police for assistance, because her ex-boyfriend refused to leave her apartment. While talking to her ex-boyfriend, who told police that his name was still on the lease until the end of the month, police discover that Moore had an active bench warrant out against her for failure to appear in court for her suspended license.
Felony Drug Possession
On Nov. 6 at 10:41 p.m., police arrested Jamie L. Ferguson, 35, of 207 Briarwood Drive, Wakefield, on one felony charge of Schedule II drug possession. Ferguson was picked up from the Narragansett Police Department after police took her into custody under a warrant issued from the South Kingstown Police Department. The arrest was made in connection to an incident that allegedly took place on Sept. 9, in which police seized cocaine.
Vandalizing Alarms or Call Boxes or False Alarms
On Nov. 2 at 1:50 p.m., police arrested a juvenile from South Kingstown on one charge of vandalizing alarms, or call boxes or false alarms. The 12-year-old and his mother reported to the South Kingstown Police Station for an incident which allegedly took place on Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.