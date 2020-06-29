The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Domestic Violation Of No Contact Order
On June 16 at 11:34 p.m., police arrested Sean Gillis, 33, of 310 Mitchell St., Groton, Conn., on one charge for domestic violation of a no contact order. The arrest was made after police responded to a noise complaint on Belmont Avenue, where Gillis allegedly got into an argument with the mother of his child. Gillis told police he’d been released from jail in April and was having a hard time mending their relationship. Police discovered protective orders from Conn., but those appeared to be in conflict with the paperwork Gillis had, allowing for limited contact with his former girlfriend.
On June 22 at 7:11 p.m., police arrested Paul J. Westcott, 19, of 111 Oak Dell St., South Kingstown, on one charge for domestic violation of a no contact order. The arrest was made after Westcott allegedly showed up at his sister’s house without permission to collect some of his things. His sister told police that Westcott became upset when she wouldn’t let him inside the house and he started baging on the doors and windows. Westcott also kicked over a flower pot on the front porch, slicing his foot open. He was taken to South County Health for treatment before heading back to the station for processing.
Multiple Charges
On June 15 at 9:09 p.m., police arrested William L. Wise, 38, of 345 W Allenton Road, North Kingstown, on one charge of larceny under $1,500 and one charge of fraudulent use of a credit card. Wise was picked up by the Warwick Police Department, who turned him over for alleged fraudulent activity that victimized a South Kingstown resident. At the time of his arrest, police found a stolen wallet, with a license and credit card inside, on Wise’s person.
On June 20 at 12:25 a.m., police arrested Paul D. Harrison, 64, of 836 Matunuck Beach Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of resisting arrest. The arrest was made after police responded to the parking lot outside Harrison’s residence, where he was allegedly blasting music inside his vehicle and screaming at onlooking neighbors. When police made contact, Harrison appeared to be highly intoxicated and told them he was a “commissioner working a special case.” The badge he showed them, however, was for the Lime Rock Fire Department. Harrison told police he was upset with his neighbors for parking on his friend’s new grass, and was behaving erratically during the interaction – calm one moment and then screaming and shouting the next. Police repeatedly asked Harrison to keep his hand in his pockets, but he insisted he didn’t have any guns on him and pulled down his pants, exposing his buttox, as “proof.” After continited erratic behavior, and Harrison’s continued refusal to cooperate with directions, two officers placed him in handcuffs and struggled to place him in the back of the cruiser. Harrison refused to walk towards the cruisers, pushing back against the officers and trying to walk in the opposite direction. Police eventually picked him up and carried him to the cruiser.
On June 20 at 8 p.m., police arrested Michael P. Martins Sr., 39, of 7 Williams Ave., East Providence, on one charge of willful trespass and one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Matins allegedly got into a headed verbal argument with the mother of his children and cut himself with a knife. Police responded to the scene after getting a call from Matins’ oldest son, who told police about the argument and how Martins threatened to blame their mother for his injuries. Martins told police that the mother of his children cut him with a butcher’s knife, however, his youngest son told police that he’d watched his father cut himself with a small pocket knife. Martins later changed his story while sitting in the back of the police cruiser, stating that the mother of his children didn’t give him the injuries and that he just wanted to get on a bus and go home. Both boys were visibly shaken by the argument and crying when police arrived.
On June 21 at 9:50 p.m., police arrested Joshua D. Bloomer, 54, of 545 Waites Corner Road, West Kingston, on one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic vandalism. The arrest was made after Bloomer allegedly got into a heated verbal argument with his wife, smashing several items of glass that evening. Bloomer’s wife told police that he’s been drinking on the back porch when they got into an argument about arranging childcare for the coming week. During the argument, Bloomer smashed a large glass water pitcher on the kitchen floor, began screaming at his wife and said that he was leaving. When his wife locked the door behind him, Bloomer smashed the glass part of their back door in to gain access. Bloomer admitted to this when police arrived on scene and said he was intoxicated.
DUI & Refusal To Submit To a Chemical Test
On June 17 at 8:28 p.m., police arrested Adam L. Fleser, 34, of 22 Mill Pond Road, North Kingstown on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after a witness reported that Fleser alledley fell off his motorcycle at the intersection of Saugatucket and Broad Rock Roads. At the time of the arrest, Fleser did not have his wallet with him and he told police that he was on Mill Town Road in North Kingstown. Police observed multiple signs of impairment while speaking to Fleser and saw a can of hard seltzer fall out of his pocket, but Fleser told them that he hadn’t consumed any alcohol that evening. He was taken into custody after refusing to submit to any field sobriety tests.
On June 19 at 7:50 p.m., police arrested Brittany C. O’Connor, 29, of 45 Larch Drive, Coventry, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after O’Connor was pulled over for alleged erratic speeding along Route 1, weaving in and out of traffic, and at one point, traveling over a shoulder of grass. O’Connor told police that she hadn’t had a drink in three months, but submitting to a series of field sobriety tests, police observed numerous clues to indicate impairment. While searching her vehicle, police found multiple empty bottles of alcohol, as well as an unopened beer and a flask of Whiskey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.