The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On July 25 at 4:26 a.m., police arrested Carly L. McGee, 27, of 110 Read Schoolhouse Road, Coventry, on one charge of domestic violence simple assault, one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct and one charge of obstructing an officer in the execution of duty. Officers responded to a South Kingstown home multiple times that evening, where McGee had allegedly been yelling loud enough in the front yard that her arm had been broken that a neighbor called police. When police arrived on scene, however, McGee and her boyfriend had been unwilling to answer their questions. McGee had come to the door to tell officers that she was fine uninjured before closing it to prevent officers from talking to anyone else inside the home. When police came back to the home for a second time after receiving a report of a domestic assault, in which McGee was allegedly “getting physical” with her boyfriend, no one had initially been willing to speak with police. McGee had run into the home and locked herself in a room, but eventually unlocked the door when police informed her they’d have to kick the door down.
On July 25 at 7:37 a.m., police arrested Algimantas J. Saulenas, 70, of 14 Blanchard Place, Wakefield, on one charge of domestic violence simple assault and one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after police received a call from one of Saulenas’ neighbors, who allegedly heard a woman scream out for help during a loud, ongoing verbal argument. When police arrived on scene and were approaching the apartment, Saulenas could be heard screaming “get out” and a woman crying out “don’t hit me,” but complete silence when they knocked on the door. Saulenas had come outside and closed the door behind him, but officers were eventually able to make their way inside where they found Saulenas’ girlfriend with slight bruising on her face. She told police that he’d struck her earlier that morning while discussing their plans for the day, but declined to provide a written statement and requested Saulenas not be arrested.
On July 23 at 7:03 p.m., police arrested Edward Wilson, 58, of 20 Baker St., West Warwick, on one charge for failing to stop in an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle, one charge of reckless driving and one charge of driving with a suspended license. The arrest was made after an eye witness reported that Wilson allegedly struck another vehicle on Broad Rock Road and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The caller followed Wilson from a distance and provided police with turn-by-turn information of the vehicle’s location before pulling off at the Pump House to provide a written statement. When police eventually pulled Wilson over on Dam Street, he admitted to hitting another vehicle and said he fled the scene because he has warrants.
Warrants
On July 25 at 4:43 p.m., Joshua J. Gardner, 32, of 33 Prospect Ave., South Kingstown, was taken into police custody under the strength of a warrant for arrest on affidavit. The warrant came from the North Providence Police Department, where Gardner is facing charges for alleged domestic assault, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic strangulation.
On July 23 at 7:03 p.m., Edward Wilson, 58, of 20 Baker St., West Warwick, was taken into police custody under the strength of a bench warrant issued from the 4th District Court. The arrest was made after Wilson was pulled because of an alleged hit-and-run accident on Broad Rock Road.
Simple Assault
On July 26 at 3:48 p.m., police arrested John M. Bessette, 52, of 201 G Gravelly Hill Road, Wakefield, on one charge of simple assault. The arrest was made after Bessette allegedly assaulted a stranger last month.
Disorderly Conduct
On July 26 at 7:40 p.m., police arrested Ryan P. Mycroft, 31, of 83 Taber St., South Kingstown, on one charge disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Mycroft allegedly started a fight at Mew’s Tavern. When police arrived at the back parking lot, they observed Mycroft pull a can of beer out of a brown paper bag, crack it open and begin drinking. He then became belligerent, screaming expletives and crude statements towards the officers on scene and families enjoying dining. While being placed in handcuffs, Mycroft also screamed a racial slur towards the officers. One of the involved parties told police that Mycroft allegedly stole his daughters car that day after they’d broken up, and that he’d been driving around town all day with her looking for the vehicle before they pulled into Mew’s Tavern.
Domestic Violence Disorderly Conduct
On July 26 at 11:01 p.m., police arrested Nathan William Morgan, 41, of 10 Cynthia Drive, North Kingstown, on one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Morgan allegedly got into a fight with his stepbrother. Police heard about a possible disturbance between two men, and upon arriving on scene, found that the inside of the house appeared to have been destroyed. When they made contact with Morgan’s stepbrother, who has lacerations and black eye, he told police they’d both been asleep for the past hour and resisted letting anyone inside. When police found Morgan inside, and his jeans covered in blood, he denied any physical altercation taking place — stating that his stepbrother must have given him a hug after tripping and punching the cabinets. Inside the kitchen, police observed damaged cabinets, blood stains on the walls and trash all over. Morgan had told police that this is how his stepbrother lives and it’d been like this for weeks.
Felony Drug Possession
On July 23 at 5:02 p.m., police arrested Dario Djuric, 26, of 7 Kosta St., Worcester, Mass., on one felony charge of Schedule II drug possession. The arrest was made after Djuric turned himself into the courts the day before. The charges were brought forward after Djuric allegedly bought/received cocaine back in March of 2018.
Street Racing
On July 23 at 6:41 p.m., police arrested Jack B. Antone, 18, of 85 Millstone Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of street racing. The arrest was made after Antone was pulled over for allegedly racing his brother’s friend on Commodore Perry Highway South. Two vehicles, a blue BMW operated by Antone, and a gold/silver Toyota Prius, operated by his brother’s friend, were traveling in excess of 80 mph in a 50 mph zone. Other vehicles were also on the roadway while the two drivers were racing down the highway. Both drivers took the Tuckertown Road exit, but Antone was the first to be pulled over. He apologized to the officer and said they’d only been messing around. Antone’s top rate of speed had been clocked at 85 mph.
On July 23 at 6:42 p.m., police arrested Adian A. Sauer, 20, of 5 Oxford Road, Yardley, Penn., on one charge of street racing. The arrest was made after Sauer allegedly raced his friend’s brother down Commodore Perry Highway South. Two vehicles, a blue BMW operated by his friend’s brother, and a gold/silver Toyota Prius, operated by Sauer, were traveling in excess of 80 mph in a 50 mph zone. Other vehicles were also on the roadway while the two drivers were racing down the highway. Both drivers took the Tuckertown Road exit, but his brother’s friend was the first to be pulled over. Sauer was called to return to the motor vehicle stop, but denied speeding and said he didn’t understand why he was being arrested. Sauer’s top rate of speed had been clocked at 88 mph.
DUI & Refusal To Submit To a Chemical Test
On July 23 at 9:21 p.m., police arrested James T. Palmer, 29, of 457 Main St., Wakefield, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after police responded to the area of Bridgetown and Tower Hill Roads because of a vehicle that allegedly left the roadway and drove into the woods. Police found Palmer laying beside his vehicle, and observed multiple signs of impairment and beer cans within the vehicle. Palmer suffered a facial injury, but said he didn’t want “medics of police here” when told by an officer that help was on the way. He told police he’d had a few alcoholic drinks before deciding to “drive around town.” Palmer was unable to perform any standard field sobriety tests and was taken to South County Health for evaluation.
DUI
On July 21 at 10:16 p.m., police arrested James G. Grady, 25, of 260 Dino Road, Bristol, Conn., on one charge of driving under the influence. The arrest was made after police were called to Route 1, where a Grady’s girlfriend allegedly jumped out of his car after he threatened to crash into a pole. His girlfriend told police they’d gotten into an argument on their way home from Block Island, and after getting out of the car, Grady continued to follow her. Upon making contact with Grady, police observed multiple signs of impairment but Grady stated he’d only had a few drinks all day. When police asked Grady if he’d like to put shoes before taking part in a series of field sobriety tests, since he was barefoot while driving, they observed multiple open and unopened bottles of alcohol when he reached into the backseat for his footwear. Grady also stumbled while putting on his shoes. After exhibiting numerous signs of impairment, Grady was placed into handcuffs and taken into police custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.