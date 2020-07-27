The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Bench Warrants
On July 17 at 11:55 a.m., Tracey Lynn Ferrell, 56, of 1838 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, was taken into police custody on the strength of a bench warrant issued from Rhode Island Superior Court. The arrest took place while police were responding to Bayberry Apartments, where Ferrell allegedly had a vehicle in her possession that did not belong to her. Once there, police discovered that Ferrell had an active bench warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear for a pre-arraignment review over two years ago. The original charges against Ferrell were 1st degree robbery.
On July 15 at 6:19 p.m., Christine M. Longo, 34, of 460 4th Ave., Troy, New York, was taken into police custody on the strength of a warrant for arrest on affidavit. South Kingstown Police respond to a home on Prospect Road to inform Longo of a warrant out for her arrest. Longo told police that she didn’t understand the reason for her arrest, but was informed that the Narragansett Police Department would explain the charges once back at SKPD.
DUI & Refusal To Submit To a Chemical Test
On July 19 at 10:32 p.m., police arrested Pamela D. Britt, 53, of 419 Albion Road, Lincoln, on one charge of driving under the influence and on charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest took place after Britt was pulled over for alleged erratic driving along Commodore Perry Highway. When the arresting officer made initial contact with Britt, he observed multiple signs of impairment and described her as “overly happy” and “carefree.” Britt told police she was on her way home from Matunuck Oyster Bar, but said she had only had a diet coke with dinner and had the receipt to prove it. The receipt she handed over, however, listed a mudslide, a Grey Goose Cosmo and a Coco Loco Lada -- totaling $36 for drinks alone -- and no Diet Coke. Britt then told police she’d consumed one mudslide. She was placed into handcuffs after performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests.
Disorderly Conduct
On July 13 at 9:46 p.m., police arrested Paul D. Harrison, 64, of 836 Matunuck Beach Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of disorderly. The arrest was made after neighbors called to report an alleged argument with Harrison after he refused to turn down his music. One neighbor told police when she asked Harrison to turn down the music so her children could sleep, he began yelling and swearing at her before leaving in his vehicle. When police located Harrison driving down the middle of Matunuck Beach Road, straddling the double yellow line, they attempted to make a motor vehicle stop. Harrison continued into the parking lot of 836 Matunuck Beach Road, where upon making contact, police detected multiple signs of impairment. After performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, Harrison was place in handcuffs and informed that he was being placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and disorderly conduct. Once back at the station, Harrison’s breathalyzer tests showed a blood alcohol content of 0.076 and 0.079 – just under the legal limit of 0.08.
Domestic Violence Disorderly Conduct
On July 13 at 12:32 p.m., police arrested Francis Anthony Gammino, 24, of 12 Elwood Court, South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after officers visited his home for a second time that day. Gammino’s parents initially called police because he was allegedly “out of control” and screaming for his pills – which police later learned he was not prescribed. Police were able to calm Gammino down during the initial call and offered help with detox and mental health evaluation, which Gammino declined. Less than two hours later, however, Gammino had another outburst and began screaming at his parents, throwing objects and threatening to hurt himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.