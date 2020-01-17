The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m., police arrested Jasmine Scarber, 23, of 18 Austin St., South Kingstown, on two charges of simple assault. The arrest was made after Scarber allegedly assaulted her friend outside of the Thundermist Health Center. Her friend told police that Scarber punched her in the face multiple times, causing a back eye and bloody lip. The victim’s 16-year-old daughter was also allegedly assaulted while attempting to break up the fight. Scarber later told police they’d experienced a falling out and she lost her cool over money she’d lent to said friend.
On Jan. 13 at 1:24 a.m., police arrested Zachary Neighbors, 20, of 507 High St., on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of driving without consent of owner. The arrest was made after Neighbors allegedly borrowed the vehicle of an acquaintance without asking. Police later found the vehicle in a ditch near the intersection of Routes 2 and 138, with Neighbors inside and unconscious. After delivering three doses of Narcan, Neighbors regained full conscienceless but became combative. He was placed into handcuffs before being taken to South County Health.
On Jan. 9 at 6:25 p.m., police arrested David Ferguson, 26, of 465 Crown St., Meriden, Conn., on one charge of resisting arrest, one charge of simple assault and one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after police received reports of an intoxicated male inside Stapes who allegedly assaulted an employee and attempted to take a laptop off display. When police arrived on scene, Ferguson fled from the mall bathroom and was later tazed and restrained outside of Kentucky Fried Chicken. When officers searched the men’s bathroom they found a black duffle bag, clothing and multiple detached price tags on the floor and in the toilet. Police learned that the bag came from GNC and the shirts from Olympia Sports.
