The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On Feb. 2 at 2:33 p.m., police arrested Sandy L. Gallo, 50, of 1933 South County Trail, South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic assault and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made hours after Gallo allegedly assaulted her sister. Her sister claims that Gallo hit her during an augmented they’d been having in the early morning hours. Gallo’s sister said she pushed her and punched her in the face, causing a scrape on her nose. Gallo said she only defended herself against her sister’s attacks and denies all accusations. She told police she’d like to press charges against her sister.
Driving Under the Influence
On Feb. 1 at 6:33 p.m., police arrested Peter C. Hendrick, 73, of 40 Purgatory Road, Exeter, on one charge of driving under the influence. The arrest was made after Hendrick allegedly drove the wrong way down Commodore Perry Highway. When police made contact they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car. Hendricks told police he may have had one or two drinks that evening. After performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, Hendrick was placed into handcuffs and taken into custody. When officers took inventory of his vehicle, they found an unopened bottle of Celtic Honey Liqueur, an unopened bottle of Tito’s Vodka, an opened and mostly finished bottle of pinot grigio and miscellaneous allergy and cold medications.
Domestic Refusal to Relinquish a Telephone
On Jan. 30 at 6:47 p.m., police arrested Erica L. Harrington, 30, of 107 Balsam Road, Wakefield, on one charge of domestic refusal to relinquish a telephone. The arrest was made after Harrington allegedly attempted to take a phone away from her ex-boyfriend before it fell and smashed on the floor. Her ex-boyfriend, who is in the process of kicking Harrington out, had been attempting to call the police because she allegedly had not begun packing yet.
Felony Drug Possession
On Jan. 28 at 2:24 p.m., police arrested George S. Stedman, 25, of 166 Rodman St., Wakefield, on one felony charge of a Schedule II drug possession. The arrest was made after police allegedly seized a small plastic bag from Stedman, filled with a white powdery substance. Stedman told police the substance was fentanyl.
